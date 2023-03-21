Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Market Rasen
3.15: Lilith
All four have a chance on their best form but the vote goes to LILITH, whose last-time-out win at Carlisle has been franked by the second and fourth. Whatsdastory looks her main threat.
Colin Russell
Wetherby
4.00: Twoshotsoftequila
The six-year-old TWOSHOTSOFTEQUILA won in fine style at Doncaster recently on his first crack at 3m and can defy a 7lb rise and follow up. The consistent First Lord De Cuet could be best of the rest, although last-time-out course winner Famous Bridge could also have a part to play.
Ben Hutton
Plumpton
2.25: Paddy's Poem
This can go to Nick Gifford's veteran PADDY'S POEM, who ran quite a bit better than his finishing position suggests when fifth on his recent seasonal debut and is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade. Generous Day, another class-dropper, is feared most ahead of For Langy.
Chris Wilson
Clonmel
3.40: Shean Glory
The likes of Skip Mahler and Do Whatever are interesting on their handicap debuts. Royal Rhythm is well capable of a bold showing while Cahirmee could build on a good effort here last time. The most likely winner is SHEAN GLORY, who comes here bang in form after a win and a second over C&D on her last two starts.
Justin O'Hanlon
