Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

3.15:

All four have a chance on their best form but the vote goes to LILITH, whose last-time-out win at Carlisle has been franked by the second and fourth. Whatsdastory looks her main threat.

Colin Russell

Lilith 15:15 Market Rasen View Racecard

Wetherby

4.00:

The six-year-old TWOSHOTSOFTEQUILA won in fine style at Doncaster recently on his first crack at 3m and can defy a 7lb rise and follow up. The consistent First Lord De Cuet could be best of the rest, although last-time-out course winner Famous Bridge could also have a part to play.

Ben Hutton

Twoshotsoftequila 16:00 Wetherby View Racecard

Plumpton

2.25:

This can go to Nick Gifford's veteran PADDY'S POEM, who ran quite a bit better than his finishing position suggests when fifth on his recent seasonal debut and is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade. Generous Day, another class-dropper, is feared most ahead of For Langy.

Chris Wilson

Paddy's Poem 14:25 Plumpton View Racecard

Clonmel

3.40:

The likes of Skip Mahler and Do Whatever are interesting on their handicap debuts. Royal Rhythm is well capable of a bold showing while Cahirmee could build on a good effort here last time. The most likely winner is SHEAN GLORY, who comes here bang in form after a win and a second over C&D on her last two starts.

Justin O'Hanlon

Shean Glory 15:40 Clonmel View Racecard

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.