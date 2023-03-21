Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

3.15: Lilith 

All four have a chance on their best form but the vote goes to LILITH, whose last-time-out win at Carlisle has been franked by the second and fourth. Whatsdastory looks her main threat.
Colin Russell

Silk
Lilith15:15 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Wetherby

4.00: Twoshotsoftequila 

The six-year-old TWOSHOTSOFTEQUILA won in fine style at Doncaster recently on his first crack at 3m and can defy a 7lb rise and follow up. The consistent First Lord De Cuet could be best of the rest, although last-time-out course winner Famous Bridge could also have a part to play.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Twoshotsoftequila16:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Nathan Moscrop (-lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Plumpton

2.25:  Paddy's Poem 

This can go to Nick Gifford's veteran PADDY'S POEM, who ran quite a bit better than his finishing position suggests when fifth on his recent seasonal debut and is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade. Generous Day, another class-dropper, is feared most ahead of For Langy.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Paddy's Poem14:25 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nick Gifford

Clonmel

3.40: Shean Glory

The likes of Skip Mahler and Do Whatever are interesting on their handicap debuts. Royal Rhythm is well capable of a bold showing while Cahirmee could build on a good effort here last time. The most likely winner is SHEAN GLORY, who comes here bang in form after a win and a second over C&D on her last two starts.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Shean Glory15:40 Clonmel
View Racecard
Jky: Phillip Enright (-lb)Tnr: Sean Aherne

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 21 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips