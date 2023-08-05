Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chester

2.30: Pretence

A few of these have shaped as though they will appreciate the step up in trip, such as Commander Crouch, Guns And Flowers and Line Sheet. However, course form around here is worth its weight in gold which makes PRETENCE and Making Dreams the pair to concentrate on. Preference is for the former who just came out best when they met here in June and has since run really well on soft ground on her nursery debut back at this venue.

David Bellingham

Pretence 14:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Haydock

6.45: Cinnodin

There is a strong field for this race and it's likely to be run on heavy ground, which he has not encountered before, but CINNODIN's 2m win on soft last time confirmed his great strength in stamina and he makes plenty of appeal. His fellow 3yo Miss Cynthia could also bring potential but has more to prove under the conditions. In-form jumper Pyramid Place may present the greatest threat, although Kalamity Kitty could also be very interesting if she avoids the misbehaviour which prevented her from taking part at York eight days ago.

Richard Austen

Cinnodin 18:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

Market Rasen

3.20: Croagh Patrick

Hardy Boy has, in general terms, done well since switched to chasing in the spring, despite not being a particularly fluent jumper of fences, but his antics at the start of his last two races are a serious cause for concern. The Wrekin (second choice) has possibilities but the suggestion is CROAGH PATRICK, who succumbed to a late rally from Cilluirid here last month but scores very good marks for consistency and won't mind what the weather does.

Chris Wilson

Croagh Patrick 15:20 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: David England Tnr: Sam England

Galway

5.00: Quantum Light

A key race could be the 7f handicap here on Wednesday in which QUANTUM LIGHT finished just ahead of La Tulipe Noire. While the latter will benefit from this return to further, the selection did well to remain on the scene after chasing a solid gallop. Malbay Madness is another to have performed with distinction this week and he's also feared together with handicap newcomer Guided. Alistair Jones

Quantum Light 17:00 Galway View Racecard Jky: Andrew Slattery Tnr: Andrew Slattery

