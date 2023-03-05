Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ffos Las
2.45: Maid Of The Night
The vast majority of these do not appeal at all. Hungry Hill is an exception, as he has shown some ability and has an eyecatching pedigree for this major step up in trip. This is his handicap debut and MAID OF THE NIGHT has shown already how that can transform prospects, as she justified 5-4 favouritism on hers at Hereford 18 days ago. This longer trip should be within reach and she has more to offer.
Richard Austen
Huntingdon
3.35: Dibble Decker
With a record of 2-2 at this course and a likelihood of further improvement, DIBBLE DECKER tops the list. Fellow last-time-out scorer and unexposed chaser Will Sting is second choice, ahead of Dom Of Mary and Rocky Lake.
Steve Boow
Leopardstown
3.45: Lizlucky
A few of these come into the race in good form. Time To Rocco has definite claims on her latest effort at Fairyhouse, as does Bynx after a career best effort at Gowran. Others, such as last year's runner-up Indie Belle are respected, but with Pat Foley's horses in such form, the consistent LIZLUCKY can be rewarded for some highly creditable efforts since her win at Clonmel in October.
Justin O'Hanlon
Wexford
2.50: Splashing Out
An opening mark of 109 looks lenient for SPLASHING OUT who has some decent form to her name in the context of this race and she could be hard to beat if she handles this quicker ground. It's worth forgiving Only One Plan's latest effort having failed to recover from an early mistake and he may bounce back with cheekpieces on. It will be interesting to see what the market makes of Ashton Court on debut for his new yard.
Phill Anderson
