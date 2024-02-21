Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Doncaster
2.05: Snowy Evening
Topweight SNOWY EVENING (nap) is 2-2 at Doncaster and is taken to maintain his unbeaten record at this venue. The drop back in trip could be just what the unexposed 6yo Rath Gaul Hill needs and he is feared most. The unexposed Jazz King is an intriguing contender on this return from some time off, while Fete Champetre won at Musselburgh last time.
Ben Hutton
Kempton
7.30: Throubi
James Fanshawe and Daniel Muscutt bagged this with an unexposed 4yo last year and THROUBI (nap) looks a likely improver up in trip and switched to handicaps. Fleur De Mer, Moonlit Cloud and Suffrajet are nominated as the main dangers in that order of preference.
Andrew Cooper
Ludlow
2.25: Malaita
Back against her own sex, solid contender MALAITA (nap) could well open her chase account. Terresita (second choice) and Ottoline remain of interest, while Plenty Of Time has possibilities if transferring her Wincanton form to this venue.
Steve Boow
Punchestown
4.25: Shana Cloon
The five-year-old SHANA CLOON (nap) is more likely to be capable of improvement than many of these and may be suited by this rise in trip. A rematch of a recent clash between Silent Flight and Balum could have a bearing on the outcome, and Beau's Candle is potentially interesting on this season's points-to-point form.
Alan Sweetman
