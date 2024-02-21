Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

2.05: Snowy Evening

Topweight SNOWY EVENING (nap) is 2-2 at Doncaster and is taken to maintain his unbeaten record at this venue. The drop back in trip could be just what the unexposed 6yo Rath Gaul Hill needs and he is feared most. The unexposed Jazz King is an intriguing contender on this return from some time off, while Fete Champetre won at Musselburgh last time.

Ben Hutton

Snowy Evening 14:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb) Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Kempton

7.30: Throubi

James Fanshawe and Daniel Muscutt bagged this with an unexposed 4yo last year and THROUBI (nap) looks a likely improver up in trip and switched to handicaps. Fleur De Mer, Moonlit Cloud and Suffrajet are nominated as the main dangers in that order of preference.

Andrew Cooper

Throubi 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Ludlow

2.25: Malaita

Back against her own sex, solid contender MALAITA (nap) could well open her chase account. Terresita (second choice) and Ottoline remain of interest, while Plenty Of Time has possibilities if transferring her Wincanton form to this venue.

Steve Boow

Malaita 14:25 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Mel Rowley

Punchestown

4.25: Shana Cloon

The five-year-old SHANA CLOON (nap) is more likely to be capable of improvement than many of these and may be suited by this rise in trip. A rematch of a recent clash between Silent Flight and Balum could have a bearing on the outcome, and Beau's Candle is potentially interesting on this season's points-to-point form.

Alan Sweetman

Shana Cloon 16:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Read these next:

'He has obvious claims in a weak contest' - Phill Anderson with four tips for Wednesday

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Ludlow on Wednesday

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.