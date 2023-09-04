Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

5.20: Intercessor

This can go to class-dropper INTERCESSOR (nap), who ran well at Leicester recently and remains well handicapped on his C&D second in April. Dulcet Sprit also arrives in good form and is feared most, while Heer's Sadie is better than she showed last time and may also feature.

Chris Wilson

Intercessor 17:20 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: John Gallagher

Chepstow

5.40: Flight Of Angels

This doesn't look to be the strongest of handicaps and the choice is FLIGHT OF ANGELS (nap), who has maintained her form since winning at Wetherby in June. Ectocross and Emperor's Clothes are two others likely to run well.

Colin Russell

Flight Of Angels 17:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Roscommon

5.12: Hazalaya

Two impressive last-time-out C&D winners take centre stage in Yermanthere and HAZALAYA (nap), with preference for the latter who could have more scope for improvement at this stage of her career. The in-form Chestnutter has to be respected too.

Tyrone Molloy

Hazalaya 17:12 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Windsor

7.00: Mrembo

Veteran It's How We Roll (second choice) was just edged out at Brighton last time so seems sure to have a say in his bid for a fourth C&D success. However, it's hard to side against in-form filly MREMBO (nap) who goes unpenalised for her recent comfortable Bath success. Mujid, Largo Bay and Charlie Arthur can fight it out for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Mrembo 19:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb (7lb) Tnr: Jonathan Portman

