Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Southwell
2.25: Dieu Vivant
With his latest effort teeing him up very nicely for another crack at this race, Dieu Vivant (nap) is taken to follow up last year's win. Caryto Des Brosses, who has solid form claims, is second choice. The relatively unexposed nine-year-olds Arthur's Sixpence (third choice) and Rock On Rocco are interesting, while Drop Flight may still have more to offer in Britain and Ami Desbois has possibilities if he still retains ability aged 13.
Steve Boow
Leopardstown
2.15: Captains Nephew
An interesting novice. Captains Nephew (nap) travelled really well before going clear of his field over this trip at Clonmel and is preferred to the mares Della Casa Lunga and Purse Price, both of whom have shown their best form over further.
Alan Hewison
Wetherby
4.25: Beakstown
The Dan Skelton-trained Beakstown (nap) had an excuse for his below-par latest performance in November and this could be a good opportunity for him to return to winning ways. Percussion could be the chief threat now back on good ground, with Enzo D'Airy and Famous Bridge other possible contenders.
Ben Hutton
Wolverhampton
5.30: Boardhunt
Eye Of The Water and My Boy Jack come here with recent wins under their belt but Boarhunt (nap) looks the one to beat after making a successful handicap debut over 7f here ten days ago. He still has a lowly mark to exploit with the prospect of going on to better things and the likely strong pace here should suit back at 6f. My Boy Jack could give him most to do ahead of Mustaffiz.
Emily Weber
