TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

1.25 Big Blue Moon

Three of these carry penalties for recent wins and comfortably the most appealing option in that group is low-mileage 6yo Big Blue Moon, who can progress from his handicap debut at Carlisle on Sunday. The other two, Brown Bullet and Karakoram, are evidently both in good heart but they are fully exposed, and the biggest threat to the selection may emerge from Jaunty Viking. Chris Wilson

Cork

2.05: Calico

Gordon Elliott's Calico is very experienced and has a clear edge over Luminous Light on Punchestown running. He should also have the measure of Snapius whose two Flat wins indicate a preference for good ground, a remark that also applies to Heather Bear, a three-time Flat winner who lacks hurdling experience. Alan Sweetman

Ludlow

5.20: Amrons Sage 

A lot went wrong for Amrons Sage on last month's handicap debut and he's given the chance to gain a first success off what looks a decent mark. No No Tango has performed well enough in two handicaps to rate the main danger, ahead of Malaita. Jonathan Neesom

Sedgefield

4.00 Thatbeatsbanagher 

Kept to a C&D that suits him well, Thatbeatsbanagher could well defy top weight. Recent good-ground winners Hilnamix (second choice) and Ailes D'Amour have something to prove back on forecast softer going but they are still unexposed beyond 3m and warrant respect. Steve Boow

Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 23 March 2023
