Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Beverley

5.00: Ugo Gregory

Successful in this in 2021, having run at Chester four days earlier, and again last year, Ugo Gregory is fancied to complete a race hat-trick at the main expense of Park Street, who's resumed in good form. Dumfries is up to winning off this mark if he settles better down in trip but therein lies the gamble.

Graham Wheldon



Ugo Gregory 17:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Kempton

9.00: Chico Dulce

A market move for Avarice would look significant as he drops in class but as things stand this looks good for Chico Dulce. Stepping up to 1m2f saw him run out a ready winner at Lingfield last month and that form has been boosted since. His dam was a middle-distance winner and there could be further progress over today's extra furlong. Bond Spirit (second choice) and McCann The Man look best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Chico Dulce 21:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Michael Madgwick

Killarney

5.10: Shavasi

Several with similar claims but Shavasi could have more improvement in her than any, having finished strongly at Gowran last time after not enjoying a clear run. The selection's stablemate Buckhead Betty, along with Breathe Again and Shania all look likely place prospects.

Alan Hewison

Shavasi 17:10 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Nottingham

2.45: Star Of St James

The safest option has to be Star Of St James who has been holding his own in handicaps and he's one who won't be bothered by rain. Fanzone has a similar sort of recent profile and he's second choice ahead of Lope De Rueda.

Alistair Jones

Star Of St James 14:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Elle-May Croot (5lb) Tnr: Ivan Furtado

