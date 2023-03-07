Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

4.00: Mick's Spirit

Lihou is in a rich vein of form and commands serious respect, while Gannon Glory and Vespasian also have plenty to recommend them. Mick's Spirit (nap) seems happiest at this track though and he can gain his fifth C&D win.
Paul Smith

Newcastle

3.50: Ninetofive

The one that appeals most here is the unexposed Ninetofive (nap) who has shown promise in maiden/novice hurdles and is making his handicap debut on his first run after a wind operation. Fostered Phil looks his main threat.
Colin Russell

Sandown

3.00: Broken Halo

Three of the last five winners of this were achieving the Royal Artillery/Grand Military Gold Cup double and Broken Halo (nap) is highly likely to repeat that feat with a reproduction of last month's form. Rolling Dylan and Red Happy didn't do either any favours by perhaps going off a bit fast that day and they could offer greater resistance this time, but Almazhar Garde appeals as the most likely threat after his recent mini-revival.
Alistair Jones

Southwell

8.30: Kingston Joy

The three to concentrate most on are the seemingly luckless Isle of Wolves and the last-time Lingfield winners Theonlywayiswessex and Kingston Joy (nap). The selection is a lightly raced and lowly weighted daughter of the 2014 St Leger hero Kingston Hill and she should be capable of more improvement.
Mark Rowntree

Published on 7 March 2023
