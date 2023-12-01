Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

2.35: William Ewart

Rockinastorm and William Ewart (nap) come readily to the fore in calculations for what could be a very weak race. The former was somewhat flattered to win on his chasing debut, a performance he should improve upon but that may still leave him up against it if William Ewart, runner-up over a minimum trip last time, can take another step closer to his staying hurdles form.

Richard Austen

William Ewart 14:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Christian Williams

Dundalk

8.30: Doctor Grace

A strong heat. Rhythm And Tine was a well-backed winner from Nawraq over C&D last month, and probability is that there might well be more to come from the former. The same can be said from another C&D handicap run on the same day. Moondharrig was an unexposed second on that occasion, but the winner that day Doctor Grace (nap) won with more in hand than the margin of victory and can follow up.

Justin O'Hanlon

Doctor Grace 20:30 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: M Halford & T Collins

Musselburgh

12.25: Moore Clouds

The mare Moore Clouds (nap) was a good third of 13 over 2m4f here last time, having been clear at one point, and this drop back in trip could prove ideal. Hashtag Lord is open to improvement on his second chase start and is feared most, while Crews Pitch is one to watch in the betting.

Ben Hutton

Moore Clouds 12:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Callum Bewley Tnr: Andrew Wilson

Newbury

2.25: Kandoo Kid

Unexposed novice chaser Kandoo Kid (nap) posted a solid effort over C&D three weeks ago and is taken to go one better. Frero Banbou, who remains well treated on peak form, is feared most ahead of Karl Philippe who has possibilities back down in trip. The return to 2m4f isn't certain to suit Sail Away and Iron Bridge so well but they are otherwise progressive types.

Steve Boow

Kandoo Kid 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

