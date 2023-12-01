Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

2.35: William Ewart

Rockinastorm and William Ewart (nap) come readily to the fore in calculations for what could be a very weak race. The former was somewhat flattered to win on his chasing debut, a performance he should improve upon but that may still leave him up against it if William Ewart, runner-up over a minimum trip last time, can take another step closer to his staying hurdles form.
Richard Austen

Silk
William Ewart14:35 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Christian Williams

Dundalk

8.30: Doctor Grace

A strong heat. Rhythm And Tine was a well-backed winner from Nawraq over C&D last month, and probability is that there might well be more to come from the former. The same can be said from another C&D handicap run on the same day. Moondharrig was an unexposed second on that occasion, but the winner that day Doctor Grace (nap) won with more in hand than the margin of victory and can follow up.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Doctor Grace20:30 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: M Halford & T Collins

Musselburgh

12.25: Moore Clouds

The mare Moore Clouds (nap) was a good third of 13 over 2m4f here last time, having been clear at one point, and this drop back in trip could prove ideal. Hashtag Lord is open to improvement on his second chase start and is feared most, while Crews Pitch is one to watch in the betting.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Moore Clouds12:25 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Bewley Tnr: Andrew Wilson

Newbury

2.25: Kandoo Kid  

Unexposed novice chaser Kandoo Kid (nap) posted a solid effort over C&D three weeks ago and is taken to go one better. Frero Banbou, who remains well treated on peak form, is feared most ahead of Karl Philippe who has possibilities back down in trip. The return to 2m4f isn't certain to suit Sail Away and Iron Bridge so well but they are otherwise progressive types.
Steve Boow

Silk
Kandoo Kid14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 1 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 1 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips