TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

4.10: Kilbrainy

It will be interesting to see how Royal Rhythm and Liberty Flame fare on their first starts for Jonjo O'Neill and Stuart Coltherd respectively, while there are also positive angles to be taken with Burrows Hall and Serious Ego. However, it is difficult to look beyond the recent Kelso scorer Kilbrainy (nap), who is due an 8lb rise but can compete here without a penalty.
Mark Rowntree

Silk
Kilbrainy16:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Wincanton

2.35: Pleasant Man

On his first sighting since Royal Ascot, Pleasant Man (nap) can shed his maiden status over hurdles off this mark. Dom Perry is interesting now he's raised in distance and Moytier could be better treated than most of these.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Pleasant Man14:35 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Brighton

3.55: Chinthurst

Provided he confirms the form of last week's C&D effort, Chinthurst (nap) has a good chance of going one better. Silver Bubble (second choice) was behind the selection in that event but had an excuse, while Sun Festival and Send In The Clouds also look shortlist material.
Steve Boow

Silk
Chinthurst15:55 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Thurles

1.40: Presenting Doyen

It was a promising chase debut from Presenting Doyen (nap) who shaped with plenty of encouragement when staying on for second at Ballinrobe last month and that form is already working out. Rebel Treaty could be a big player on chase debut after chasing home a nice prospect over timber last time and Natural Look's experience over the larger obstacles should see her remain competitive.
Phill Anderson

Silk
Presenting Doyen13:40 Thurles
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Cian Collins

Chelmsford

6.00: Riot

Despite a moderate strike-rate Media Guest could go well having been first past the post over C&D in July, while the consistent Gulmarg is very likely to run his race again. However, this looks a good opportunity for Riot (nap) to record another C&D success, having run so well to finish third back here on Saturday.
David Bellingham

Silk
Riot18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David O'Meara

Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 October 2023
