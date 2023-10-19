Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

4.10: Kilbrainy

It will be interesting to see how Royal Rhythm and Liberty Flame fare on their first starts for Jonjo O'Neill and Stuart Coltherd respectively, while there are also positive angles to be taken with Burrows Hall and Serious Ego. However, it is difficult to look beyond the recent Kelso scorer Kilbrainy (nap), who is due an 8lb rise but can compete here without a penalty.

Mark Rowntree

Kilbrainy 16:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Wincanton

2.35: Pleasant Man

On his first sighting since Royal Ascot, Pleasant Man (nap) can shed his maiden status over hurdles off this mark. Dom Perry is interesting now he's raised in distance and Moytier could be better treated than most of these.

Alistair Jones

Pleasant Man 14:35 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Brighton

3.55: Chinthurst

Provided he confirms the form of last week's C&D effort, Chinthurst (nap) has a good chance of going one better. Silver Bubble (second choice) was behind the selection in that event but had an excuse, while Sun Festival and Send In The Clouds also look shortlist material.

Steve Boow

Chinthurst 15:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Thurles

1.40: Presenting Doyen

It was a promising chase debut from Presenting Doyen (nap) who shaped with plenty of encouragement when staying on for second at Ballinrobe last month and that form is already working out. Rebel Treaty could be a big player on chase debut after chasing home a nice prospect over timber last time and Natural Look's experience over the larger obstacles should see her remain competitive.

Phill Anderson

Presenting Doyen 13:40 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Cian Collins

Chelmsford

6.00: Riot

Despite a moderate strike-rate Media Guest could go well having been first past the post over C&D in July, while the consistent Gulmarg is very likely to run his race again. However, this looks a good opportunity for Riot (nap) to record another C&D success, having run so well to finish third back here on Saturday.

David Bellingham

Riot 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David O'Meara

Read these next:

'He clearly enjoys a bit of cut and that can give him the edge' - James Hill with three selections for Thursday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.