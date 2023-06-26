Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Southwell

4.30: Broomfields Cave

Several of these can be considered but the relatively unexposed Broomfields Cave makes most appeal. Kym Eyre is feared most with Ernesto next on the list.

Jonathan Neesom

Broomfields Cave 16:30 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Chepstow

4.15: Harry The Haggler

This looks a good opportunity for Harry The Haggler, who was second in two 7f AW handicaps this spring and could quite plausibly have improvement to come over 1m. Second choice is Hitched, who was safely held on his seasonal/handicap debut but might come on for the run. Athene's Kiss can also make her presence felt.

Chris Wilson

Harry The Haggler 16:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Stuart Williams

Windsor

5.05: Reckon I'm Hot

Lightly raced Penny Be remains of interest but this can be the day that Reckon I'm Hot gets off the mark after a stout effort at Bath recently. Mark Usher has been in fine form and of his pair Arlecchino's Gift is much too well handicapped to ignore. Peachey Carnehan can also be involved.

Emily Weber

Reckon I'm Hot 17:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Gary Moore

Ballinrobe

8.20: Vera Verto

Having bumped into a well-treated rival on return to the Flat at Fairyhouse last time, Vera Verto is unlikely to encounter another one like that today and can score. Her stablemate Pachmena can be involved, as can Marvelosa, who did well to win a Sligo maiden last time.

Tyrone Molloy

Vera Verto 20:20 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Wolverhampton

9.00: Hooflepuff

Several have possibilities but the vote goes to Hooflepuff, who recorded his ninth course win when scoring over C&D in April and is only 2lb higher on his return from a short break. Second choice is Snooze Lane who has form figures of 262113 in handicaps here and looks interesting on his return to AW. Barney's Angel could make a big impact if he gets a good pace and some luck, while Kenilworth King also enters the reckoning after his bold bid over 9.4f last time.

David Moon

Hooflepuff 21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Harriet Bethell

