Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Dundalk
4.40: Alexander John
With an official rating of 74, the very experienced Alexander John, who should be better for a recent run over an inadequate 5f, may prove too strong for rivals such as Lauroline, Local Girl and Irish Rumour who have handicap marks in the mid-60s.
Alan Sweetman
Exeter
4.10: Rock Danse
The step up to a staying trip and return to testing ground could be ideal for the unexposed Rock Danse, and he gets the nod on his second handicap start. Handicap newcomer House Of Stories also appears to possess plenty of stamina and could be the chief danger. C&D winner Farmer's Gamble is also feared in a competitive race, along with Striking A Pose who is 3-3 here.
Ben Hutton
Lingfield
4.20: Flying Panther
Big Narstie has been revived by blinkers and should go well, while Kondratiev Wave might benefit from the return of cheekpieces. Another with returning accessories is Flying Panther and he can bounce back to form with the tongue-tie back in place.
Paul Smith
Sedgefield
5.08: Calevade
This can go to Calevade, who is now 1lb lower than when chasing home a bang-in-form rival over C&D in November and didn't run badly on heavy ground when last in action. Handicap debutant Quaresome probably still has potential but his finishing effort was very disappointing last time and it looks significant that Brian Hughes has switched to Coup De Coeur, on whom he won over C&D in November.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
7.30: Bella Bluesky
Although Bella Bluesky has come to the Flat late in her career, she's taken very well to it and looks good for a quick hat-trick. The reliable Virtual Hug and last week's Southwell runner-up Lawmans Blis may give her most to do in that order.
Andrew Sheret
Published on 23 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 23 February 2024
