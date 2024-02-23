Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

4.40: Alexander John

With an official rating of 74, the very experienced Alexander John, who should be better for a recent run over an inadequate 5f, may prove too strong for rivals such as Lauroline, Local Girl and Irish Rumour who have handicap marks in the mid-60s.

Alan Sweetman

Alexander John 16:40 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Luke Comer

Exeter

4.10: Rock Danse

The step up to a staying trip and return to testing ground could be ideal for the unexposed Rock Danse, and he gets the nod on his second handicap start. Handicap newcomer House Of Stories also appears to possess plenty of stamina and could be the chief danger. C&D winner Farmer's Gamble is also feared in a competitive race, along with Striking A Pose who is 3-3 here.

Ben Hutton

Rock Danse 16:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Daire Davis (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Lingfield

4.20: Flying Panther

Big Narstie has been revived by blinkers and should go well, while Kondratiev Wave might benefit from the return of cheekpieces. Another with returning accessories is Flying Panther and he can bounce back to form with the tongue-tie back in place.

Paul Smith

Flying Panther 16:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Sedgefield

5.08: Calevade

This can go to Calevade, who is now 1lb lower than when chasing home a bang-in-form rival over C&D in November and didn't run badly on heavy ground when last in action. Handicap debutant Quaresome probably still has potential but his finishing effort was very disappointing last time and it looks significant that Brian Hughes has switched to Coup De Coeur, on whom he won over C&D in November.

Chris Wilson

Calevade 17:08 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Ben Haslam

Wolverhampton

7.30: Bella Bluesky

Although Bella Bluesky has come to the Flat late in her career, she's taken very well to it and looks good for a quick hat-trick. The reliable Virtual Hug and last week's Southwell runner-up Lawmans Blis may give her most to do in that order.

Andrew Sheret

Bella Bluesky 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ewan Whillans

