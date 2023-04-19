Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

4.35:

The hat-trick seeking Sugarpiehoneybunch looks sure to make a bold bid but may find Big Cheese (nap) too strong. Edward Bethell's gelding shaped well when second on his handicap debut at Pontefract and is turned out quickly in his bid for compensation. The consistent but luckless Two Brothers may be placed again.

Keith McHugh

Big Cheese 16:35 Beverley View Racecard

Cheltenham

3.50:

Plenty of these have shown a liking for this track and they include Captain Cattistock (nap) who can repeat his success of 12 months ago. He rates a more reliable proposition than last year's runner-up Mister Malarky, who would be dangerous again if he fancies it. Anightinlambourn and Jimmy The Digger are others high up the pecking order.

Alistair Jones

Captain Cattistock 15:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Gowran

4.40:

An excellent staying-on third in an all-aged handicap at the Curragh on Sunday over 6f, Golden Spangle (nap) could now take some beating over an extra furlong against her peers. Cherry Pink is a possible danger if taking to the turf, while others to consider include Summer Snow, Rio Largo and Happenstance.

Alan Hewison

Golden Spangle 16:40 Gowran Park View Racecard

Kempton

7.30:

Full Prime is well suited to this track and her recent C&D success was backed up by the clock. She can go well despite the higher calibre of opposition, while Eminency, Magical Merlin and Prospering remain capable of better. However, Rocking Ends (nap) is useful on his day and he can take advantage of this drop in class.

Paul Smith

Rocking Ends 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Newmarket

2.25:

Aleezdancer looked good at Doncaster on his return and his flawless record in slow-ground sprints catches the eye. He's a big player despite a 7lb rise, while Admiral D and Chairmanoftheboard also have something to recommend them. The vote goes to Probe (nap), though, with Jennie Candlish's Irish import having created a striking impression when powering home to win at Wolverhampton last month. He is 6lb higher in a stronger race but he goes well on slow ground and still has considerable potential as a sprinter.

Paul Smith

Probe 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard

