Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Bangor

2.05: Imac Wood

Creative Control faces lesser rivals than he did when winning at Uttoxeter but preference is for Imac Wood, who has returned to form since wind surgery, has a chasing record of 3-5 and still looks on a viable mark after his Worcester win.

Jonathan Neesom

Imac Wood 14:05 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Chris Ward Tnr: Deborah Cole

Catterick

3.50: Ice Max

The suggestion is Ice Max, who returns to the scene of his triumph and drops back to more realistic company. He could have more to come. Noo Point has it to prove on slow ground, but if so doing he looks another serious contender. The application of headgear and a drop in the weights might help Empire Of Light do better.

Jonathan Doidge

Ice Max 15:50 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Kempton

7.30: Behind The Scenes

Nothing from the Crisford yard can be discounted currently and Monte Linas has fair claims, but the lightly raced Behind The Scenes remains open to improvement having made it 2-2 on the AW last time and gets the vote. Gulmarg goes well here and is another to consider.

Graham Wheldon

Behind The Scenes 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: James Tate

Navan

2.55: Distillate

A maximum field but it is probably best to keep things simple and stick with Distillate to follow up her career-best win on heavy ground at Bellewstown a week ago even with a 7lb penalty. Art Of Unity was 3l runner-up that day and is a dual course winner, so can run her closer. Rathbranchurch, Step Back In Time and Teddy Boy are capable of solid runs.

Tyrone Molloy

Distillate 14:55 Navan View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Nottingham

5.12: Navarre Express

This is more demanding company but Navarre Express looks well equipped for a slog in the mud judged on the way in which she dispatched her four rivals on soft ground over 1m4f at Ffos Las. She also brings potential given she is so lightly raced. Miss Dolly Rocker and I Still Have Faith are other 3yos with plenty clearly to recommend and they are preferred in that order because of the ground, while the 4yo Dubai Souq probably won't be far away.

Richard Austen

Navarre Express 17:12 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

