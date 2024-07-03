- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Bath
6.30: Crimson Angel
Most of these are on career-low marks, whilst Lil Guff is on her lowest since May 2022 but has proven a bit too in and out in 2024 to offer maximum confidence she'll cash in. The return of My Delilah (next best) to a C&D she's won over makes sense given the line has come too soon twice over 5f here recently, but CRIMSON ANGEL (nap) retains very low mileage as a turf handicapper and surely can't be as unlucky again as on last month's blindfold-ruined Salisbury outing.
Jeremy Grayson
Epsom
9.00: Marlay Park
Cases can be made for others such as Mister Bluebird (second choice), Tropez Power and Justcallmepete but it is not hard to side instead with the sparkling course specialist MARLAY PARK (nap). He ran poorly at Lingfield 13 days ago but something not dissimilar has happened on occasions before at other tracks and he's delivered a big run almost every time at Epsom. He is also back to his last winning mark.
Richard Austen
Musselburgh
3.00: Escarpment
Realistically, the pair to concentrate on are Crystal Guard and ESCARPMENT (nap). The selection was a close second at Beverley last week and this looks a good opportunity to get off the mark. Crystal Guard arrives in good form and is a stand-out danger.
Mark Rowntree
Thirsk
3.45: Georgie Wooster
Judged on the strength of his Redcar win, GEORGIE WOOSTER (nap) is set to progress further and follow up. Savvy Warrior, another 3yo who scored last time out and may improve again, is feared most. Bits And Bobs is more exposed than those two contemporaries but looks attractively weighted, while all of the older runners are on marks that appear workable.
Steve Boow
Tipperary
5.05: She's Quality
This looks like a good opportunity for the speedy SHE'S QUALITY (nap) to add to a recent Down Royal handicap win achieved under a big burden. She should be able to uphold the form of a Cork Listed-race clash with Majestic Beauty and Gabriella's Spirit.
Alan Sweetman
