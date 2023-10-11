Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

4.17: King Of Ithaca

Preference is for King Of Ithaca, who has very solid course form for his new yard and could well improve further. Mezzo Soprano, a promising type who bids to remain unbeaten, is feared most. Jade Country and Capuchinero are interesting off their current marks.

Steve Boow

King Of Ithaca 16:17 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Tate

Ludlow

4.30: Hedera Park

All four of these mares make appeal but top of the list is Hedera Park, who appeared to have quite a bit left in the tank when scoring on last month's handicap debut and has plenty of scope for further progress. Police Academy has done very well for her new stable since the summer and Regal Renaissance is a dual C&D winner but the main threat to the selection may come from Voice Of Calm, who switches back to hurdling on a good mark and has a touch of class.

Chris Wilson

Hedera Park 16:30 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Debra Hamer

Nottingham

4.57: Ectocross

Stressfree will probably not have to wait much longer for his first British win but preference is for Ectocross, who has looked a rising force in recent outings and registered a C&D win last time. They are top of the list but there are other in-form candidates, such as Orchestra, while Dubai Dreamer looked promising two starts back.

Richard Austen

Ectocross 16:57 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Simon Dow

Punchestown

3.00: Hereditary Rule

If suffering no ill effects from a poor run at the Galway festival, Hereditary Rule can take advantage of a hurdles mark 24lb below his chase rating. He was a runaway winner of a big handicap chase at the festival here in April and could have too much firepower for rivals such as Moonovercloon, Tom McGreevy and Gold Speed.

Alan Sweetman

Hereditary Rule 15:00 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: John C McConnell

Sedgefield

4.05: Whataboutyeh

The suggestion is Whataboutyeh, who is unexposed and should be better suited by today's ground than the heavy going at Cartmel last time. Fiston Du Mou could prove his toughest opponent if fully wound up, while Oceans Red would be interesting if supported.

Jonathan Doidge

Whataboutyeh 16:05 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

