Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

2.55: Gobi Star

This looks the more winnable of the two divisions. Solid cases can be made for the likes of Chica Power, as well as Bucky Larson and Knockmore Prince. The one to beat though is the consistent Gobi Star (nap), narrowly beaten over C&D last time and a reproduction could be good enough.

Justin O'Hanlon

Gobi Star 14:55 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Kearney (5lb) Tnr: Patrick Martin

Ffos Las

2.50: Balkardy

Both Mario De Pail and Emmpressive Lady return to hurdles off favourable marks so are worth a second look, but the choice is Balkardy (nap) who has finished runner-up in both starts since returning over hurdles last month, the latest off this mark over C&D.

David Bellingham

Balkardy 14:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Isabel Williams (3lb) Tnr: Evan Williams

Hexham

2.30: Kingston Bridge

There are several in here with claims, including Juge Et Parti, who is on a dangerous mark and goes well when fresh, Clovis Boy (next best), who may have more potential than most in the longer term, and Noble Affair, who goes well here. However, Kingston Bridge (nap) may have needed his reappearance and he is taken to resume his progress.

Jonathan Doidge

Kingston Bridge 14:30 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Warwick

12.55: Sacchoandvanzetti

Linelee King and Lord Of Cheshire have long absences to overcome, while Here Comes McCoy looks handicapped about right and both Front View and Barricane have regressive profiles. Although Sacchoandvanzetti (nap) ended up behind Bon Retour at Carlisle, the selection travelled much the best of the pair and today's not-so-demanding test of stamina should be preferable.

Alistair Jones

Sacchoandvanzetti 12:55 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Wolverhampton

6.30: Alligator Alley

Much the most appealing is Alligator Alley (nap), who could be in for another good winter having racked up a hat-trick this time last year (legs two and three off higher marks). Old (but still only six) favourite Mondammej finished in front of him last time and could pose the biggest threat.

Andrew Cooper

Alligator Alley 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: David O'Meara

