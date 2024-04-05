Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Dundalk
7.00: Zahee
This isn't as competitive as division one and last week's course-and-distance winner, Zahee, could be the way to go. He's still feasibly treated on old form from a 10lb higher mark and it's worth marking up that effort having made his challenge on the unfavoured part of the straight. Daonethatgotaway nearly landed a gamble here last week and has to rate as the main danger.
Phill Anderson
Lingfield
4.05: Arthur's Realm
This looks a decent opportunity for Arthur's Realm, who has won off a higher mark on Polytrack in the past and was a highly creditable third of 18 in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on his return two weeks ago. The main threat could come from Tadreeb, who caught the eye with his late headway in a Class 2 event here on his comeback last month. Shockwaves is hard to predict but he started last season with a four-length win over course and distance and looks interesting if he can recapture that form after 232 days off.
David Moon
Musselburgh
5.40: Golden Maverick
In a competitive handicap the vote goes to Golden Maverick, who has taken time to find his way as a hurdler but looks well treated on his handicap debut. Teorie, who was the second English horse home in the Boodles, and Grade 2-placed Balboa are two others who should run well.
Colin Russell
Published on 5 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:28, 5 April 2024
