Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Huntingdon

4.00:

He may have looked a shade high in the weights on his latest start but William Cody is unbeaten in two chase starts at Huntingdon and can be given the benefit of the doubt on his return here. Rooster Cogburn commands obvious respect after dotting up at Hereford, while Tip Top Mountain is reliable and Northern Poet goes over a more suitable trip this time.

Alistair Jones

Newcastle

6.00:

Wadacre Grace is likely to again give it her best shot, despite finding one or two to beat her in her last seven starts, while last month's C&D winner Lilikoi is another for the shortlist. However, Piffle is just 2lb higher than when getting the better of two last-time-out winners at Wolverhampton 16 days ago and she is taken to follow up.

David Bellingham

Sedgefield

1.30:

The in-form Trac wasn't fully extended when winning at Catterick three weeks ago and he can defy a 9lb rise. Quiet Flow went very close at Southwell recently and is second choice ahead of Coolmoyne, who may be suited by the step up in trip.

Ben Hutton

Southwell

2.25:

Bellagio Man (second choice) ran well in a stronger race last week and has good claims from a handicapping perspective, while Shalaa Asker and Mellys Flyer also have something to recommend them. Walking On Clouds has gone from strength to strength this winter though and there were no signs of his progress grinding to a halt when he readily saw off his rivals over 5f here 11 days ago.

Paul Smith

Thurles

2.30:

An open enough race where not that many make much appeal. Likely to take the beating is Goodnightngodbless after her fine run over 3m here in December. The reasonable consistent Cahirdown Boy could be next best.

Justin O'Hanlon

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.