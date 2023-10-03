Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team

Sedgefield

2.35: Wholeofthemoon  

Brian Hughes rides WHOLEOFTHEMOON and the selection has won on the Flat since showing an aptitude for hurdling last season. Jumping Susie continues to knock on the door and she's feared most, ahead of City Vaults.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Wholeofthemoon14:35 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Ayr 

3.22: Autumn Festival

The cheekpieces gave AUTUMN FESTIVAL a boost at Beverley and he looks capable of defying the 5lb penalty judged on peak form. Abduction, who won this contest 12 months ago, is feared most ahead of William Dewhirst.
Steve Boow

Silk
Autumn Festival15:22 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Southwell

3.30: Mystic Man

Progressive 6yo MYSTIC MAN has taken very well to chasing this year and he always looked in command when making all for a comfortable C&D success on last month's stable debut. He can overcome an 11lb rise and continue his winning spree. Dreamsundermyfeet has considerably more to prove but he is suited by this track, has become very well handicapped and is feared most.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Mystic Man15:30 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Wolverhampton

7.30: Speed Dial Baileys 

El Tesoro should have a big run in him back at 5f, while Birkenhead, Aira Force and Man On A Mission (second choice) all come into the reckoning. SPEED DIAL BAILEYS is up in grade today but she's still open to improvement and her two runs at this track have been comfortably the best of her career. She should have more in the locker.
Paul Smith

Silk
Speed Dial Baileys19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Tate

Galway

3.00: Young Fitzy

After a luckless run at Gowran on Friday, Mullins Cross is likely to be popular. However, she may not cope with YOUNG FITZY who defied a 7lb higher mark over C&D two seasons ago and should now be sharper than when making his seasonal debut here last month. Getaway Master seems to be improving gradually and can get into the money.
Alan Sweetman       

Silk
Young Fitzy15:00 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Shane O'Callaghan (5lb)Tnr: Norman Lee

 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 October 2023Last updated 07:00, 3 October 2023
