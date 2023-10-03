Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team
Sedgefield
2.35: Wholeofthemoon
Brian Hughes rides WHOLEOFTHEMOON and the selection has won on the Flat since showing an aptitude for hurdling last season. Jumping Susie continues to knock on the door and she's feared most, ahead of City Vaults.
Alistair Jones
Ayr
3.22: Autumn Festival
The cheekpieces gave AUTUMN FESTIVAL a boost at Beverley and he looks capable of defying the 5lb penalty judged on peak form. Abduction, who won this contest 12 months ago, is feared most ahead of William Dewhirst.
Steve Boow
Southwell
3.30: Mystic Man
Progressive 6yo MYSTIC MAN has taken very well to chasing this year and he always looked in command when making all for a comfortable C&D success on last month's stable debut. He can overcome an 11lb rise and continue his winning spree. Dreamsundermyfeet has considerably more to prove but he is suited by this track, has become very well handicapped and is feared most.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
7.30: Speed Dial Baileys
El Tesoro should have a big run in him back at 5f, while Birkenhead, Aira Force and Man On A Mission (second choice) all come into the reckoning. SPEED DIAL BAILEYS is up in grade today but she's still open to improvement and her two runs at this track have been comfortably the best of her career. She should have more in the locker.
Paul Smith
Galway
3.00: Young Fitzy
After a luckless run at Gowran on Friday, Mullins Cross is likely to be popular. However, she may not cope with YOUNG FITZY who defied a 7lb higher mark over C&D two seasons ago and should now be sharper than when making his seasonal debut here last month. Getaway Master seems to be improving gradually and can get into the money.
Alan Sweetman
