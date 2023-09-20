Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

4.00: Count D'Orsay  

Ey Up It's Maggie has conditions to suit and looks sure to go well, while Rodborough will likely be a danger if she can translate her improved AW form to turf. However, the suggestion is COUNT D'ORSAY (nap), who also has the ground in his favour and he's better than he was able to show from a poor draw at Chester last time, form which is working out well.
Richard Young

Silk
Count D'orsay16:00 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Tim Easterby

Kelso

4.05: Cedar Hill  

Geromino showed a lot more last time and could be a threat, especially if the ground is good, while Cracking Destiny is another to consider. However, course specialist CEDAR HILL (nap) was in fine form in June when last seen and can pick up where he left off.
Jonathan Neesom

Silk
Cedar Hill16:05 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Listowel

2.45: Bialystok

Galway Hurdle seventh BIALYSTOK(nap) sets a decent standard and can probably master Sherodan, second in a Listed novice hurdle at Galway before gaining an easy maiden win. Broomfield Bijou will hold her own if she reappears in the same shape as when winning a handicap at the Punchestown festival.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Bialystok14:45 Listowel
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Sandown 

4.50: Born Ruler 

While most have plausible each-way claims, the one to beat appears to be BORN RULER (nap) who ended up well on top of C&D last Friday. The newly gelded Star Ahoy might take a step forward after his scrambled odds-on maiden win and is relatively unexposed, so he is feared most ahead of In The Trenches and Miss Dolly Rocker.
Richard Austen

Silk
Born Ruler16:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Yarmouth

4.20: Lord Bertie  

Choisya, First Sight and Return To Dubai (second choice) will rightfully have their supporters but LORD BERTIE (nap) is readily given a chance to atone for his Chester disappointment. Missing the start was costly on that occasion but this more conventional track should be in his favour and the weight of money for him last time looks significant.
Paul Smith

Silk
Lord Bertie16:20 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 07:00, 20 September 2023
