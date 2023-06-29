Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hamilton

8.00: Abate

A case can be made for all of these but the most persuasive one is for C&D scorer ABATE, who came home first in his group when an excellent third at York last time and can quickly resume winning ways off an unchanged mark. Count D'Orsay is next on the list on the back of his good Thirsk second, although in-form pair Water Of Leith and Good Luck Fox need factoring in too.

Peter Entwistle

Abate 20:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Mia Nicholls (7lb) Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

Leicester

7.15: New Heights

Dungar Glory is turned out quickly after last week's Ripon win and that's a nagging concern having been off for 163 days prior to that. NEW HEIGHTS was perhaps in front too soon at Salisbury and she can go one better. Aim For The Moon is the dark horse.

Alistair Jones

New Heights 19:15 Leicester View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Newmarket

4.55: Wild Side

Progressive 3yo WILD SIDE made it 2-2 in handicaps with a convincing win at Redcar last Friday and can defy a 6lb penalty to land the hat-trick. Man Of Eden has been running well and may be the chief threat in first-time blinkers, while Gulmarg is another consistent sort who could be involved.

Ben Hutton

Wild Side 16:55 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Newcastle

3.55: Reclaim Victory

Agonyclite would have a solid chance if putting his blowout last time behind him, while handicap/AW newcomer Wowshesomthingelse is bred to be better than she has shown so far. Our Dickie and Distinction come into this in good heart, but the latter's record of 1-39 tempers enthusiasm so RECLAIM VICTORY looks the one to be on. Another C&D winner, she is just 1lb above her last winning mark and shaped as though she would appreciate the return to this trip when a staying-on fourth over 7f last time.

David Bellingham

Reclaim Victory 15:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Nottingham

2.25: Winter Crown

Most of these have something to prove but WINTER CROWN has run several good races since his Newcastle win in February. He didn't get the breaks when a close fourth in a Class 4 event at Beverley last time and still has potential. The pick of the opposition is Snuggle, who got off the mark with a brave win in a soft-ground novice at Windsor last month and is a big player if he can match that form back in a handicap.

David Moon

Winter Crown 14:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Julie Camacho

Read more:

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .