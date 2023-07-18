Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
4.20: Jazzagal
Mehmo and Insolente holds obvious claims among those drawn on the inner but Jazzagal, who's low mileage compared to most and offered much more over C&D last time, makes most appeal.
Graham Wheldon
6.15: Water Mint
Plenty come here with chances, especially the very consistent Amemri who should appreciate coming back in trip. Towards the top of the handicap Final Check and Lasting Peace have solid claims, but right at the bottom the selection is Water Mint who came from a long way back against Amemri at Limerick and could turn the tables.
Justin O'Hanlon
4.35: Ice Cool Harry
With further improvement on the cards, Ice Cool Harry can follow up his C&D novice success. Hydration, another unexposed sort, is feared most ahead of the consistent Clipsham La Habana.
Steve Boow
8.30: Higher Law
Dandys Derriere remains of interest at sprint trips but Higher Law looks the one to be with. He didn't see much daylight on his stable debut at Doncaster 18 days ago but finished on the heels of the winner and still has potential after just five starts. Of the remainder, a revival from Brother Sebastian wouldn't be a bolt from the blue.
Paul Smith
8.10: She's All In Gold
Most of these mares have something going for them but top of the list is She's All In Gold, who ran a big race in defeat over C&D three weeks ago and is probably still on a good mark. Low-mileage 5yo Faerie Cutlass has been in good form over 2m4f lately and could have untapped potential over 3m. Betty's Belle can also feature.
Chris Wilson
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: after 6-1 and 9-1 winners on Monday who do our tipsters fancy next?
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.