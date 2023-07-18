Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

4.20: Jazzagal

Mehmo and Insolente holds obvious claims among those drawn on the inner but Jazzagal, who's low mileage compared to most and offered much more over C&D last time, makes most appeal.

Graham Wheldon

Jazzagal 16:20 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Killarney

6.15: Water Mint

Plenty come here with chances, especially the very consistent Amemri who should appreciate coming back in trip. Towards the top of the handicap Final Check and Lasting Peace have solid claims, but right at the bottom the selection is Water Mint who came from a long way back against Amemri at Limerick and could turn the tables.

Justin O'Hanlon

Water Mint 18:15 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (7lb) Tnr: Joseph G Murphy

Lingfield

4.35: Ice Cool Harry

With further improvement on the cards, Ice Cool Harry can follow up his C&D novice success. Hydration, another unexposed sort, is feared most ahead of the consistent Clipsham La Habana.

Steve Boow

Ice Cool Harry 16:35 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

Nottingham

8.30: Higher Law

Dandys Derriere remains of interest at sprint trips but Higher Law looks the one to be with. He didn't see much daylight on his stable debut at Doncaster 18 days ago but finished on the heels of the winner and still has potential after just five starts. Of the remainder, a revival from Brother Sebastian wouldn't be a bolt from the blue.

Paul Smith

Higher Law 20:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Kevin Frost

Southwell

8.10: She's All In Gold

Most of these mares have something going for them but top of the list is She's All In Gold, who ran a big race in defeat over C&D three weeks ago and is probably still on a good mark. Low-mileage 5yo Faerie Cutlass has been in good form over 2m4f lately and could have untapped potential over 3m. Betty's Belle can also feature.

Chris Wilson

She's All In Gold 20:10 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (5lb) Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

