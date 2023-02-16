Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

8.00:

Preference is for The Bay Warrior, who made a bold bid behind an odds-on rival over C&D two weeks ago and is only 1lb higher than for that close call. The main danger is five-time C&D winner Engrave, who was a creditable second in her bid for a double here last Friday. Another to keep an eye on is Pillars Of Earth, who is on his last winning mark and shaped with promise at Wolverhampton on his recent stable debut.

David Moon

Clonmel

4.30:

Top-weight Whiskeywealth is not harshly treated for his comprehensive defeat of today's rival Golf Marin at Tramore and has a decent shout, as does Cork beginners chase winner Joy Of Life. However, it is hard to overlook the claims of Bonnie Kellie, up another 3lb for her second here last time, but very much in form and the one to beat.

Justin O'Hanlon

Leicester

2.35:

Line Of Descent could take this if his jumping stands the test, which it didn't at Fakenham however. The winner of that contest, Ben Buie, showed plenty of spirit to fend off his rivals, is clearly in good heart and looks the reliable option.

Jonathan Neesom

Newcastle

1.00:

Having won over the extended 2m3f at Doncaster two starts ago, Clear White Light was a good third over 2m1f at Carlisle subsequently and can return to winning ways now back up in distance. The in-form Les's Legacy is feared most ahead of Millarville.

Ben Hutton

Sandown

4.10:

Gavin Cromwell's only previous runner at Sandown finished second and Stumptown is taken to go one better on the back of a polished performance back home in Ireland. Poppa Poutine is on a tough mark but should give his running and he's feared most ahead of I See You Well.

Alistair Jones

