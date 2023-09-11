Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

3.30: Line Of Fire

Mist Of Lir ran well for a long way at Chelmsford last time and could make a bold bid back at this trip, while there are a few nursery newcomers who need checking in the market. However, it is hard to get away from LINE OF FIRE (nap), who raised his game when runner-up behind a well-backed favourite over C&D last Sunday and did clear best of the closers in that race.
David Moon

Silk
Line Of Fire15:30 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Galway

4.30: Seddon

Having run a fine race on Flat bow last time at Killarney after a break, SEDDON (nap) is well-treated at these weights and can get back on the scoresheet. Winter Fog was disappointing at Kilbeggan last time behind Macgiloney but can turn that form around.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Seddon16:30 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

Newcastle

8.00: Nazca

The drop to sprinting has worked a treat for NAZCA (nap), who can make it 3-3 over 6f. The return to Newcastle could be a big positive for Zegos Surprise on her first run for Paul Collins and she is second choice ahead of Captain Dandy, who has been gelded since last time.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Nazca20:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb)Tnr: Linda Perratt

Newton Abbot

3.50: Investment Manager

Preference is for INVESTMENT MANAGER (nap), who has added some consistency to his game and he clearly excels at this track. The handicapper may have caught up with Opening Bid but he could be all the better for a recent break and is next on the list.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Investment Manager15:50 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Perth 

4.15: Well Planted

Topweight WELL PLANTED (nap) has been running really well over C&D this summer, including when beaten just a neck in a higher grade last time, and he can return to winning ways. The drop back in trip could be a plus for \bInca Prince\p and he is second choice ahead of the Fergal O'Brien-trained handicap newcomer John The Baptist.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Well Planted16:15 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: R Mike Smith

Published on 11 September 2023Last updated 07:00, 11 September 2023
