Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Chelmsford
7.30: Pride Of America
Despite being the only one of the quintet without winning form over C&D the vote goes to PRIDE OF AMERICA, who looked smart when making a successful return from wind surgery at Kempton in January. He can confirm the form with the runner-up Capital Theory and the main danger may come from Greatgadian, who is 2-2 over C&D and just 1lb higher than for the latest of those wins.
David Bellingham
Clonmel
5.25: Ishan
The stronger of the two divisions. Spancil Hill should be very competitive off an 11lb lower hurdles mark. Killinure Lass came back to form at Punchestown last time, but her conqueror that day ISHAN looked progressive when landing a gamble that day and a 9lb rise might not be enough to stop him.
Justin O'Hanlon
Ludlow
3.35: Born At Midnight
Ringing the changes with Treasure Dillon makes him interesting and there are others from whom better might conceivably be forthcoming, but BORN AT MIDNIGHT looks the most solid option.
Richard Austen
Newcastle
2.00: Vega Sicilia
The thriving Buxted Too isn't opposed lightly but VEGA SICILIA has had the form of his two handicap seconds strongly boosted since and he can show he's on a good mark himself now.
Andrew Sheret
Taunton
4.00: Camulus
There was promise in the third-place performance of CAMULUS on his chase debut over 2m5f at Fakenham last month and he could build on that now back up in trip. He is the selection ahead of Wick Green, who won on his debut for Ben Pauling and remains well treated on his old form. Dan's Chosen is next on the list.
Ben Hutton
