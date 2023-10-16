Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Gowran Park

1.50: Tatum

The most appealing option is Tatum (nap), who had a few of these behind when third at Naas and she ran better again at Bellewstown. She's also proven on the ground, unlike most of her rivals. Pomeriggio is getting there slowly and is closely matched with the selection, while making a case for those two also brings Koniag into the equation. Highland Bells could be a lively one.

Alistair Jones

Tatum

Kempton

7.30: Buccabay

The vote goes to Buccabay (nap), who really kicked on again with his clearcut win at Bath and remains feasibly treated off his revised mark. Expert Agent has finished placed in Racing League events in his last two runs and he's feared most ahead of Conquistador, who looks interesting on his drop back in trip and grade. Celtic Champion has claims if he gets a good pace and some luck, while five-time AW winner Walking On Clouds also enters the reckoning along with Algheed.

David Moon

Buccabay

Musselburgh

3.05: Vadamiah

Topweight Vadamiah (nap) ran well on her sole previous visit to Musselburgh and this front-runner earns the vote on the back of her good second at Ripon. Sixcor likes it here and, having also run well last time out, is second choice ahead of Jordan Electrics.

Ben Hutton

Vadamiah

Windsor

4.15: Western Stars

Preference is for the hat-trick seeker Western Stars (nap), who has a progressive record for his new stable and still looks favourably treated even with a 5lb penalty for last week's course win. He defied a slightly higher mark for his previous yard. Alpha Female, who should improve further, is feared most ahead of consistent performers Khinjani and Liseo.

Steve Boow

Western Stars

Yarmouth

5.05: Dream Pirate

C&D scorer Dream Pirate (nap) hasn't looked back since the blinkers went on, and he handles soft ground very well too, so he can complete a quick hat-trick. In-form maiden Eagle Day is also at home under testing conditions and rates the chief threat, although last year's winner Queen's Company, Forward Flight and Goose Rock all need factoring in too.

Peter Entwistle

Dream Pirate

