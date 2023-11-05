Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

3.40: Houston Texas

Last year's winner HOUSTON TEXAS is unbeaten in three previous visits to Carlisle and is the selection ahead of the Kim Bailey-trained point winner Phantom Getaway, who is a possible improver on this chase debut. Topweight Laskalin could be another big danger, while Irish challenger Street Value and the thriving Wasdell Dundalk are also respected.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Houston Texas15:40 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Cork

1.30: Abi's Champ

Third to high-class stablemate Aurora Vega in a Listed bumper at Gowran, ABI'S CHAMP may prove too good for point winners Banprionsa and Queens Vic.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Abi's Champ13:30 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Curragh

3.00: Falcon Eight

Talented dual-purpose types Jesse Evans and Echoes In Rain are capable of big runs but the form book points towards FALCON EIGHT after his fine second in the Irish Cesarewitch.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Falcon Eight15:00 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Huntingdon

2.50: Desque De L'Isle

Venetia Williams had a seasonal debutant win easily at Chepstow on Tuesday and DESQUE DE L'ISLE returns with plenty in his favour, not least a huge edge over his rivals in chasing experience. This trip might be on the sharp side for New Found Fame but his trainer, who had a newcomer to fences impress last week, does place her horses well. Forget The Way can also feature provided conditions don't get too soft.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Desque De L'Isle14:50 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Quinlan (3lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Lingfield

3.55: Intoxicata

The three-year-old filly INTOXICAT has been running well since this visor went on and can follow up her recent win at Wolverhampton. No News went close at Kempton two starts ago and had excuses there next time. He is second choice ahead of Doves Of Peace, who wears first-time cheekpieces.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Intoxicata15:55 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 5 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 5 November 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips