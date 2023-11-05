Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Carlisle
3.40: Houston Texas
Last year's winner HOUSTON TEXAS is unbeaten in three previous visits to Carlisle and is the selection ahead of the Kim Bailey-trained point winner Phantom Getaway, who is a possible improver on this chase debut. Topweight Laskalin could be another big danger, while Irish challenger Street Value and the thriving Wasdell Dundalk are also respected.
Ben Hutton
Cork
1.30: Abi's Champ
Third to high-class stablemate Aurora Vega in a Listed bumper at Gowran, ABI'S CHAMP may prove too good for point winners Banprionsa and Queens Vic.
Alan Sweetman
Curragh
3.00: Falcon Eight
Talented dual-purpose types Jesse Evans and Echoes In Rain are capable of big runs but the form book points towards FALCON EIGHT after his fine second in the Irish Cesarewitch.
Mark Nunan
Huntingdon
2.50: Desque De L'Isle
Venetia Williams had a seasonal debutant win easily at Chepstow on Tuesday and DESQUE DE L'ISLE returns with plenty in his favour, not least a huge edge over his rivals in chasing experience. This trip might be on the sharp side for New Found Fame but his trainer, who had a newcomer to fences impress last week, does place her horses well. Forget The Way can also feature provided conditions don't get too soft.
Alistair Jones
Lingfield
3.55: Intoxicata
The three-year-old filly INTOXICAT has been running well since this visor went on and can follow up her recent win at Wolverhampton. No News went close at Kempton two starts ago and had excuses there next time. He is second choice ahead of Doves Of Peace, who wears first-time cheekpieces.
Ben Hutton
