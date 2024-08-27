Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for fhe day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Lingfield

7.08: Sir Rodneyredblood

Big Bard has been going well lately and is high on the list, while Arlecchino's Gift is worth a second look back on AW. However, there is a chance that SIR RODNEYREDBLOOD will enjoy an uncontested lead and he could take some catching now he is back off his last winning mark. David Bellingham

Sir Rodneyredblood 19:08 Lingfield (A.W) Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: J R Jenkins

Musselburgh

2.40: Inanna

Jim Goldie's new recruit INANNA shaped well when third at Ayr and is taken to build on it here and capitalise on a reduced mark. Showboated could emerge as the main danger having not been seen to best effect at Newcastle last time, although C&D scorer Jamie's Choice and in-form duo Henery Hawk and Northern Prince can all have a say too.

Peter Entwistle

Inanna 14:40 Musselburgh Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Ripon

4.00: Another Baar

Last year's one-two Twelfth Knight and Origintrail (second choice) can go well once more, while Muscika and Act Of Violence arrive in good form. However, ANOTHER BAAR (nap) also arrives in rude health and can post his third C&D win.

Ben Hutton

Another Baar 16:00 Ripon Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Stratford

6.25: Onemorefortheroad

This can go to front-runner ONEMOREFORTHEROAD, who had a bit too much use made of him on his last two appearances but may not need to work as hard to dominate in the early stages here and has quickly became well handicapped on his spring form. Rotten Row backed up his course win in June with a good effort at Cartmel last month and is second choice, while Grey Skies can feature if a recent wind op proves successful.

Chris Wilson

Onemorefortheroad 18:25 Stratford Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

Bellewstown

4.45: The Bog Bank

A standing dish at this venue, THE BOG BANK has twice run well on the AW since winning over C&D and is well drawn so can score again. Selective Power, Comfort Line, Pascalia, and Roman Harry can give her most to do.

Tyrone Molloy

The Bog Bank 16:45 Bellewstown Jky: Alyse Clarke (10lb) Tnr: T G McCourt

