Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Cheltenham

4.10:

The vote goes to Datsalrightgino (nap) who has posted two very solid efforts since returning to 2m4f, including in a C&D novice handicap that has thrown up a couple of subsequent Festival winners in recent years. He may raise his game even further with cheekpieces now fitted and looks to have a major prize in him. So Scottish, whose odds reflect his obvious claims, is feared most ahead of Frero Banbou who looks interesting off a handy mark upped in distance. Il Ridoto, Fugitif and Midnight River have all shown good form here this season, while Haut En Couleurs has the class to perform well on his handicap debut.

Steve Boow

Datsalrightgino 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Chelmsford

6.00:

Now that he has found out how to win and run well again back here in the meantime, Thisismydream should again go well if given his usual positive ride, while Shalaa Asker is another contender as it seems likely he will get the solid pace he needs. However, this looks a good opportunity for Lilkian (nap) to gain another AW success under Simon Walker, having looked unlucky to just get caught at Kempton last time.

David Bellingham

Lilkian 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Dundalk

5.50:

Far from a vintage contest. Top-weight Wootton Babble has plenty of weight but looks good enough to have a chance. Preference is for Neverfindanother U (nap) who was unlucky here last time and has a great chance here to great recompense.

Justin O'Hanlon

Neverfindanother U 17:50 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard

Hexham

1.50:

Backing hard-pullers on testing ground round here is never the sharpest move and Caithness will want to settle better than in two runs to date. Similarly Miss Lamb, who's only been seen twice in the past two years, will need to prove more amenable than on her comeback seven weeks ago, and the vote goes to Nikhi (nap) who should appreciate this stiffer test and gets all the allowances under Brian Hughes.

Graham Wheldon

Nikhi 13:50 Hexham View Racecard

Southwell

5.40:

A son of the yard's prolific sprint winner Guishan, Boarhunt (nap) is the one open to most improvement having sprung a surprise on his handicap debut three weeks ago and can follow up. Martineo, who wasn't suited by the way that race unfolded, is a danger, while Lord Cherry and Tom Tulliver, who scrapped it out over C&D last Friday, also need considering.

Graham Wheldon

Boarhunt 17:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

