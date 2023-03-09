Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

2.50:

With the form of his win at Sedgefield in January having worked out really well, Son Of The Somme is taken to defy a 5lb rise and follow up. Massini Man has been in fine form since joining Sandy Thomson and is second choice, with Touch Kick and Tom Creen others who could run well.

Ben Hutton

Son Of The Somme 14:50 Carlisle View Racecard

Newcastle

6.45:

In a race where few arrive with compelling claims last-time-out course-and-distance scorers Eleven Eleven and King Carney rather stand out. The former has a good course record and that latest win has been franked by his closest pursuers so he's preferred.

Andrew Sheret

Eleven Eleven 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Southwell

3.35:

Win Win Power will be popular back at this track but there are interesting alternatives. Written Broadcast, Ebury, Velma and Seattle King (second choice) all have something to recommend them but Non Mollare has looked an improved mare of late and she can benefit from the return to a mile. The form of her latest Lingfield second has been franked since and that run was backed up by the clock.

Paul Smith

Non Mollare 15:35 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Thurles

4.50:

On the basis of an improved display at Punchestown last month Riggs has an edge over Coventry and last year's winner Ballyadam Destiny. The main danger may be Champella, a consistent mare making her handicap debut. Whatsavailable may also feature.

Alan Sweetman

Riggs 16:50 Thurles View Racecard

Wincanton

1.30:

This can go to Stormy Flight, who has really got his act together over fences in recent weeks and comes here after sauntering clear at Taunton 16 days ago. Windance was also a clearcut winner when last in action and, although the value of that form is open to question, he is feared most. Minella Buster will be dangerous is able to bounce back from his poor run here on Boxing Day.

Chris Wilson

Stormy Flight 13:30 Wincanton View Racecard

Read these next:





Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.