Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team

Chelmsford

6.00: Thomas Equinas

Blue Flame, Hezahunk, Rhythmic Acclaim and Doves Of Peace all have something to recommend them but this may rest between course regulars Monaadhil and Thomas Equinas. The selection failed to fire at Southwell last time but he had proven too strong for Monaadhil twice here in August and the return to Chelmsford can see him resume his progress.

Paul Smith

Thomas Equinas 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Dean Ivory

Lingfield

2.10: So Sleepy

Last year's winner Sparked scored at Bath on her latest outing and she looks more convincing than the other last-time-out winner Rewilding. We're Reunited and Global Effort both have something to recommend them but So Sleepy ran well to take a close third over C&D last week and can take advantage of the same mark.

Paul Smith

So Sleepy 14:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Salisbury

3.57: Solar Aclaim

This looks the ideal next step for Solar Aclaim, whose debut success came over C&D. He's potentially useful and gets the vote ahead of fellow course winner Palmar Bay, who is interesting despite being absent since May. Jump Jet and Maximum Impact are the other main form contenders.

Steve Boow

Solar Aclaim 15:57 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Roger Teal

Thurles

3.20: Wrist Art

The form of the Listowel race in which Wrist Art was second got a boost when the winner followed up at Bellewstown. Irish Rumour, who made a promising handicap debut at Leopardstown, and the consistent What A Daay are likely dangers.

Alan Sweetman

Wrist Art 15:20 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Wayne Hassett (7lb) Tnr: Timothy Doyle

Warwick

3.35: Moveit Like Minnie

A case can be made for a few of these but Nigel Twiston-Davies has his string in excellent nick so his returning Moveit Like Minnie, who has won when fresh, is taken to capitalise on a handy-looking mark. Recent scorers Watergrange Jack and Alexandra Romanov seem sure to go well once more, although Nicky Henderson's low-mileage Hyland could emerge as the chief threat.

Peter Entwistle

Moveit Like Minnie 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

