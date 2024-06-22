Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Royal Ascot

5.05: Albasheer

Orazio and Albasheer were two of the stronger finishers in this race last year and the latter, so effective on fast ground, has a good deal in his favour on other 6f turf form last year. Stablemate Saint Lawrence was first home in this 12 months ago, ahead of Apollo One, Juan Les Pins and Mums Tipple, and it looks very likely that the first named will have had the race in his sights for a while. Those four can all be dangerous again, while Harry Three is intriguing as he was well ahead of his mark when last seen in a handicap two years ago and, after missing 2023, he ran a perfectly satisfactory race on his comeback at Salisbury. Dark Trooper is another with claims on his C&D form, while \bRumstar\p should appreciate the return to this stiff 6f and can also play a part. Torivega appeals most of the outsiders.

Emily Weber

Albasheer 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Ayr

6.25: Beautiful Diamond

Azure Blue can bounce back from a soft-ground flop at Haydock but she has to prove herself at the trip and might not have as much in hand as BHA ratings would suggest. Pepsi Cat (second choice) is progressing well and she can earn herself some Black Type but Beautiful Diamond has run two good races against male opposition in Group events this year and she can defy her penalty back in calmer waters.

Paul Smith

Beautiful Diamond 18:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: K R Burke

Down Royal

5.45: Magical Zoe

Henry de Bromhead set the bar high for smart hurdler Magical Zoe when she finished fifth in a 1m4f Listed race at Cork on her first Flat run. She can avail of this drop in class to beat Noel Meade's useful hurdler Nucky Johnson who also showed potential on his first Flat attempt. Stariam and Neptunes Staircase have place claims.

Alan Sweetman

Magical Zoe 17:45 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Haydock

7.45: Dora Milaje

Although unable to live with an improved winner Dora Milaje saw off 12 other rivals quite comfortably at Wetherby last time and this low-mileage 4yo can show she's on a good mark herself. Savrola caught the eye on her first outing for the Dianne Sayer yard at Ayr recently and is second choice ahead of To Catch A Thief.

Andrew Sheret

Dora Milaje 19:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Limerick

2.15: Emerald Eclipse

Sure to appreciate the return to this trip Emerald Eclipse could prove the one to beat on ground to suit. Exceeding is a potential improver on only his second turf start, while Hemight and Byzantine Express are others to consider.

Alan Hewison

Emerald Eclipse 14:15 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Wayne Hassett (5lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Lingfield

8.30: Forgotten Treasure

This looks good for Forgotten Treasure, who ran well in defeat when upped to 7f for a recent Doncaster handicap. Brinton began his handicap career with two respectable AW fourths and is second choice ahead of Wedgewood Sapphire, who ran better than the bare form suggests when fourth at Brighton this month.

Chris Wilson

Forgotten Treasure 20:30 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: William Knight

Newmarket

2.45: Boadicia

Miss Bodacious is very much the dark horse with the form of her two starts on the AW at the start of the year working out so well. She has to be feared if taking to these different conditions, but Boadicia looked a progressive filly when making a successful handicap/turf debut at Salisbury and is taken to defy an 8lb rise. The consistent Cuban Melody is another who should make her presence felt.

David Bellingham

Boadicia 14:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Harry Eustace

Redcar

4.15: Russet Gold

Roger Varian's low-mileage 4yo Russet Gold appeals as the sort to do well in 2024 and can build on his promising Ascot reappearance effort to bag a second C&D success. The handily weighted Spirit Of Applause looks primed for a bold showing and heads the list of dangers. Good Earth, Tatterstall and Muker can all have a say too in a competitive sprint.

Peter Entwistle

Russet Gold 16:15 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

