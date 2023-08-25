Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cartmel

5.06: Nadim

Despite having won his last three races Nadim (nap) is still on a feasible mark and is taken to complete a four-timer. The in-form Ambassador and the veteran Iolani are likely to run well.

Colin Russell

Curragh

5.10: Mountain Bear

Having picked up useful experience in contesting two Group 2 races in Britain, Mountain Bear (nap) may have the winning of this. Anglesey Stakes third Do It With Style is a likely danger. Goodwood maiden winner Mansa Musa and the once-raced Letsbefrankaboutit may also feature.

Alan Sweetman

Goodwood

4.25: Lord Riddiford

All eyes will be on Lord Riddiford (nap) who has a near-flawless record at Goodwood and ran away with a more competitive event at the big meeting at the start of the month. He can follow up off a 7lb higher mark. The strong-travelling Glamorous Breeze may give him the most to think about, with Lihou, Angle Land and Faustus also worth considering.

Richard O'Brien

Killarney

5.25: Lifetime Ambition

This represents Lifetime Ambition's (nap) most realistic task over fences for some time and expect him to be ridden positively back in trip. Conor Smithers takes off a useful 7lb and they were runner-up in the Troytown when previously united. Ballykeel and Fairyhill Run ideally want further, while Stealty Tom's good run of form has come at a cost. Mr Saxobeat might be the danger despite being 3lb wrong.

Alistair Jones

Newmarket

2.45: Dasho Lennie

The 3yo Dasho Lennie (nap) has kept on well over 1m4f the last twice and can beat his older rivals on this first attempt at 1m6f. There was a big blip from King Eagle last time but he was progressive previously and a tongue-tie goes on today. He may be the main threat, ahead of Kempton winner Sea Stone.

Ben Hutton

Redcar

7.00: Strong Johnson

Crypto Quest comes here in good form and can go well, while Novak (second choice) should fare better today than he did at Ayr nine days ago. The claims of Strong Johnson (nap) are there for all to see after his excellent run at Ripon last week though and he can finally break his duck for this yard.

Paul Smith

Windsor

6.50: West Wind Blows

Derby also-ran Passenger (second choice) makes his eagerly awaited return in a race his trainer has won nine times since 1986 (with four three-year-olds) and, given the strength of the Dante form in which he looked so unlucky, he must rate a danger to all. State Occasion remains a mare on the upgrade but West Wind Blows (nap) has raised his game since being gelded and he brings solid form credentials back into a Group 3.

Alistair Jones

York

3.35: Adjuvant

Frankie Dettori won last year's Ebor after racing wide apart on his own through the early stages from his wide draw and the jockey is faced with the same option on Absurde, who shaped so well at Royal Ascot but will need to settle. Sweet William has dominated this week's betting and could still be significantly better than today's mark but this will be less of a slog than for his last two wins and, although there was no problem in the way he travelled through those races, it may well be that the progressive Adjuvant (nap), the only one who made a race of it with him at Goodwood, will be able to reverse the placings with his 4lb swing and the less testing ground. Nearly all of the Irish-trained challengers are feared, with the potential of Yashin earning him a particular mention, but impressive Ascot winner Real Dream may be the chief danger. Scriptwriter and Scampi are others from the home team who could have their say.

Richard Austen

