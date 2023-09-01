Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

2.00: Spirit In My Soul

Several have possibilities but the most striking contender is Spirit In My Soul (nap), who is unbeaten in two starts for her current yard and had plenty in hand at Thirsk last time. The main threat could come form Giselles Izzy, who has form figures of 3223124 since May and didn't get much luck when fourth at Catterick last Monday. American Affair made a bold bid at Ayr last time and looks interesting on his drop back in trip, while another to consider is the consistent 4yo Roshambo.

David Moon

Jky: Zak Wheatley (5lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

Down Royal

6.35: Jeff Kidder

An interesting race. Jeff Kidder (nap) holds the highest current rating of these and gets the vote despite being unproven at the trip. Whisky Sour is another for whom this trip is an unknown but is a classy sort at his best and arrives on the back of a promising comeback run on the Flat. Streets Of Doyen has a stiff enough task conceding weight but is a proven stayer.

Alan Hewison

Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Noel Meade

Ffos Las

5.15: The Smiling Wolf

Support for Alnoory Star would be interesting but otherwise this can go to The Smiling Wolf (nap) who did much better from the front on his nursery debut at Epsom and whose dam won on soft ground for the yard, giving hope that these different conditions will be fine. Count Palatine is another with decent claims.

Graham Wheldon

Jky: Rose Dawes (5lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Fontwell

3.38: Paros

Forget The Way has scope to progress from last month's breakthrough win, while Nibras Gold (second choice) ran very well in defeat last time and is also not yet fully exposed over hurdles. However, Paros (nap) has rediscovered some form over fences for his new stable this summer, despite not looking a natural chaser, and he can be a more potent force on today's return to hurdling.

Chris Wilson

Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Salisbury

7.13: Golspie

The signs were more encouraging from Golspie (nap) last time at Sandown and he belatedly returns to the distance of his debut win. Playupskyblues is only 3lb higher than when winning with a bit up his sleeve at Kempton, while Mudskipper would be interesting if tapping back into his promise of last year.

Alistair Jones

Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Thirsk

3.20: Fast And Loose

Tinto (second choice) showed the benefit of cheekpieces when going in at Redcar last time but preference is for Kevin Ryan's low-mileage 4yo Fast And Loose (nap), who came home third there after a layoff and now enjoys a 4lb swing in the weights. Ingra Tor and Rock Opera need factoring in despite having absences to overcome and the consistent Brazen Bolt is another to consider too.

Peter Entwistle

Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Wexford

4.15: The Lovely Man

A very hot maiden hurdle by the standards of Wexford in September. Boher Road can throw in the odd stinker but is capable at his best, while Good Heavens represents the class of the contest by some margin. The best hurdles form on show is the very narrow defeat suffered by The Lovely Man (nap) at Naas in March and he will take beating. Rosalys is probably the most intriguing runner.

Justin O'Hanlon

Jky: Richard Condon (2lb) Tnr: C A Murphy

Wolverhampton

6.00: Tradesman

The way that Victoriano won at Newcastle suggests he may be able to eek out sufficient to go very close again here. However, he could struggle to hold off Tradesman (nap), who took a big step forward on recent efforts last time and now looks well treated under his penalty. Winklevi is not ruled out.

Jonathan Doidge

Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: David Simcock

