Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Newbury

4.45: Mrs Twig

The progressive 4yo MRS TWIG came clear with an unexposed 3yo at Newmarket last time and is taken to post her fourth win of the year. The Gosden-trained 3yo Divine Presence also has an improving profile and could be a major danger with the first-time cheekpieces a possible plus. Our Golden One is another likeable 3yo, while Elegancia could be in the shake-up if seeing out this new trip.

Ben Hutton

Mrs Twig 16:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Killarney

3.05: Winning Smut

A cracking contest and good cases can be made for around half of the field. It was a creditable run from WINNING SMUT when fourth in a hot contest on handicap debut at Ballinrobe and he's been kept ticking over with a spin on the level since. The progressive Zeeband is in the mix along with The Very Man, Black Bamboo and Donacheady Gale who finished with a flourish over 3m last time.

Mark Nunan

Winning Smut 15:05 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Michael Hourigan

Haydock

3.50: Quantum Leap

There could still be more to come from Story Horse, who backed up last month's emphatic Lingfield win with a good second over today's trip three weeks ago, but QUANTUM LEAP made a very encouraging seasonal debut when running on well for second over 1m4f this month and remains on a same mark as when winning this race in good style 12 months ago. Parramount and Sea Legend also make appeal.

Chris Wilson

Quantum Leap 15:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Nottingham

5.11: Snow Berry

Now that she's returned to form, it looks worth sticking with SNOW BERRY to record back-to-back C&D wins. Secret Handsheikh is likely to be her most serious challenger.

Jonathan Doidge

Snow Berry 17:11 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Down Royal

6.17: Heishybrid

Several with chances but the manner in which HEISHYBRID (nap) finished at Bellewstown, having had to take a circuitous route, suggests he could be hard to beat here. Not much separates King Thistle and Wizard Of Odds on Listowel form, the latter looking likely to relish this longer trip, while Pompano Beach and Devine Genius can't be ruled out either.

Alan Hewison

Heishybrid 18:17 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Noel Meade

Newmarket

7.00: Rosy Affair

A bigger field and likely good pace should suit the progressive ROSY AFFAIR, who came home strongly to grab Ananda near the finish over C&D three weeks ago on the step back up from 5f. It will be interesting to see how the unbeaten and unexposed Enchanted Life goes in the market now handicapping.

Graham Wheldon

Rosy Affair 19:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Hamilton

7.45: Moon Flight

The hat-trick seeking Pop Star has more on his plate under a penalty and there are some interesting alternatives. Digital, Love Wars and Parisiac (second choice) can go well but MOON FLIGHT may not have reached his ceiling yet and a 2lb rise for his defeat of a thriving rival at Ayr last time may well underestimate that effort. Paul Smith

Moon Flight 19:45 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

Pontefract

7.20: Hartswood

Prolific turf winner Poet's Dawn (second choice) gave it a good shot behind a resurgent rival over C&D ten days ago and he's respected. Zozimus looks interesting on several placed efforts this season, while Alethiometer also enters the reckoning along with the returning Style Of Life. However, preference is for HARTSWOOD, who went close behind two progressive 3yos at Newcastle last time and remains well treated on his best form last season.

David Moon

Hartswood 19:20 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

