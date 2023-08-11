Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

4.30: Dark Trooper

A cracker of a three-year-old handicap. Quinault has carried all before him this year and his latest Newmarket win has been well advertised, so he has to be high on the list in his bid for a seven-timer. Batal Dubai (second choice) did well to come from off the pace to score at Newcastle six weeks ago and he's capable of better but lurking at the bottom of the weights is the well-handicapped DARK TROOPER. Ed Walker's 3yo is upped in class today but he's 2-2 since returning to 6f and created a positive impression when ploughing through the Haydock mud on Sunday. Quicker ground will be no issue and he looks thrown in under a 3lb penalty.

Paul Smith

Dark Trooper 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Ayr

7.37: Kats Bob

A return to form from Mighty Power would come as no surprise now he dips into Class 6 company and the betting should be revealing. One Last Hug has a big run in him but the course-and-distance handicap in which KATS BOB beat Caribbean Sunset 12 days ago could prove the crucial piece of form. The selection was value for more than the neck winning margin on that occasion and he can confirm the placings.

Paul Smith

Kats Bob 19:37 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Aiden Brookes (5lb) Tnr: Iain Jardine

Curragh

4.00: Kings Time

Three-year-olds could be the ones to concentrate on here. Carracci seems sure to make a bold bid from the front which should ensure a good pace which recent Leopardstown winner KINGS TIME could relish. Something Nice lacks a recent run but is feared if the rain arrives, while bottom-weight Sea Chariot could go well at a price.

Alan Hewison

Kings Time 16:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Haydock

5.20: Destined

Having stayed on well for a close second over 6f at Thirsk a fortnight ago, DESTINED is open to further improvement now tackling 7f and is preferred over Powerful Response, who appeared to idle in front when caught close home in his hat-trick bid at Doncaster three weeks ago. The unexposed topweight Glory Sky could also run well.

Ben Hutton

Destined 17:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Michael Dods

Kilbeggan

6.55: Stratum

Though he hasn't run over hurdles in some time, STRATUM was a fine second on the Flat at Galway last time and can get the better of his stablemate Winter Fog, with Paul Townend preferring him to that one. Fury Road has questions to answer after being tailed-off in the Galway Plate.

Tyrone Molloy

Stratum 18:55 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Lingfield

7.45: Goose Rock

A few well-related fillies in Metric, Beach Kitty and Caramay enter handicap company off lowly marks and are worth tracking in the market. Barring strong support for one of them, though, this looks weak and presents the ideal opportunity for GOOSE ROCK to follow up his recent course-and-distance win.

Graham Wheldon

Goose Rock 19:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Adam Tracey (7lb) Tnr: John Ryan

Newmarket

3.40: Carolina Reaper

This smacks of a smart renewal. Although CAROLINA REAPER was entitled to win a valuable maiden here three weeks ago after finishing close up in the Chesham, it was still a most taking display from her and she's got the physique to keep progressing. Jabaara rates an interesting alternative when she's not judged on her no-show in the Albany, for which she was a shorter price than the third-placed Soprano, who could reverse latest Sandown placings with Fallen Angel on this drier ground. This Group 3 is won by fillies lacking Pattern-race experience and both Wild Goddess and Queen's Reign were impressive last-time-out winners who are dangerous to discount.

Alistair Jones

Carolina Reaper 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Redcar

3.48: Rock Of England

Ventura Express is not opposed lightly after last month's very creditable second at York but he's on a career-high mark and preference is for up-and-coming three-year-old ROCK OF ENGLAND, who was an emphatic winner in first-time blinkers in June and bumped into improvers when second on his last two appearances. Aplomb has not won since 2020 but is very well handicapped and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Rock Of England 15:48 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Edward Bethell

