Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings

Naas

2.00: Firefox

Based on the last nine editions of this race, the score reads Willie Mullins 5-4 Gordon Elliott. The two stables supply all but one of the eight runners. Despite the champion trainer's numerical edge FIREFOX (nap) can take this for Elliott by upholding last season's bumper form with Ile Atlantique. An Tobar, third behind an Elliott-trained pair in the Royal Bond, could be a strong force at this trip. Mystical Power should not be dismissed lightly.

Alan Sweetman

Firefox 14:00 Naas View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Plumpton

2.15: Hititi

This can go to improving 7yo HITITI (nap), who was nicely clear of On The Blind Side when close second to a progressive rival at Sandown four weeks ago and could still be well handicapped after a 4lb rise. Eldorado Allen kept on for an honourable fourth in last month's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and now reverts to hurdling on an 11lb lower mark but a bigger threat to the selection may emerge from Transmission, who was placed on good ground on his first two starts for this stable and might be seen to even better effect on today's slower surface.

Chris Wilson

Hititi 14:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Robert Walford

Wolverhampton

7.00: Smoky Mountain

With a better start and a clearer run in the straight SMOKY MOUNTAIN (nap) may well have made a winning handicap debut over C&D last month and this unexposed 4yo can make amends this evening. Al Marmar caught the eye at Chelmsford last month on his second run for Stuart Williams and is feared most ahead of Rock Opera, who got up late over 6f here last time. Dutch Kingdom and Alethiometer are other possible players.

Ben Hutton

Smoky Mountain 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

