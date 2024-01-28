Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Doncaster
2.35: Theatre Glory
A career-best performance may well be on the cards for THEATRE GLORY (nap), who gives the impression she'll be suited by this new trip. Her stablemates Marie's Rock (second choice) and Tweed Skirt help to give Nicky Henderson a robust hand, while West Balboa remains of interest assuming she settles better.
Steve Boow
Fontwell
2.20: Jemura
Shuil Ceoil battled on well for a narrow win at Exeter last month and remains lightly raced but the one with most potential is handicap debutant JEMURA (nap), who is very unexposed after only two hurdling starts and shaped with significant promise when third in a novice event last month. Bobalot was pulled up over fences when last in action but switches back to hurdling on a good mark and might also feature.
Chris Wilson
Naas
3.45: Pride Of Place
The likes of Millstream Lady, Heliko Conti, and recent course winner \bAmerican Money\p all come here in form, but the selection is PRIDE OF PLACE(nap), who would have been very close to American Money but for a bad mistake at the last and has plenty of scope for improvement.
Justin O'Hanlon
