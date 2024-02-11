Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Exeter

3.35: Goshhowposh

Having taken minor honours on soft going last term and shown this season's improvement on good and good to soft, GOSHHOWPOSH (nap) has something to prove in the mud but on the other hand he is very lightly raced and looks all set to find further improvement with serious tests of stamina. He's the one to beat. It is to be hoped that My Drogo gives a much more positive signal on this second start in his comeback, but Hititi and Mill Green are the chief threats on recent evidence, with Shallow River and Gowel Road (tongue tied first time) also considered.
Richard Austen

Silk
Goshhowposh15:35 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Lingfield

1.57: Unavailable

This weak race could provide an excellent opportunity for the in-form UNAVAILABLE (nap) to get off the mark at the ninth attempt. Talking Rubbish has dropped down the weights and may be the chief danger in first-time blinkers, while the unexposed Ten O'Clock could be capable of better than she's shown thus far.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Unavailable13:57 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Navan

3.15: Grace Faraday

Normal improvement from her first handicap attempt at Limerick might be enough to see GRACE FARADAY (nap) win a race of this standard. Padraigs Boy rates a serious threat since he was in contention when falling at the last at Cork on his handicap debut. Aodhan May has won over fences off a slightly higher mark than this and could have a big say. Zeeband seems to be improving gradually.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Grace Faraday15:15 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: James O'Sullivan (3lb)Tnr: Anthony McCann

Published on 11 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 11 February 2024

