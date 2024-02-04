Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's four meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Leopardstown

3.50: Ataboycharlie

Cases can be made for most of these. Gordon Elliott is well represented and Jack Kennedy's choice By Your Side should have the race run to suit. Magical Zoe is a likely market leader and could be on a nice mark, as could his unexposed stablemate An Tobar. Big handicap winner Common Practice should be a big player, as should the same owner's pair Zenta and One Last Tango. Preference is for the unexposed ATABOYCHARLIE, up 9lb for winning a competitive handicap here at Christmas but with more likely to come. Hold-up horse Conyers Hill might chase him home.

Justin O'Hanlon

Ataboycharlie 15:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Edward Cawley

Lingfield

2.02: Laheg

Having posted a promising effort over course and distance on his reappearance, LAHEG looks poised to regain the winning thread. Twilight Madness is feared most on current form. Heed the market signals with regard to Incrimination and Whenthedealinsdone who both lack recent match practice but look interesting.

Steve Boow

Laheg 14:02 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Marco Botti

Musselburgh

4.05: Welsh Charger

There is surely more improvement to come from last-time-out winners WELSH CHARGER and Duyfken, who are two of the younger and less exposed contenders. While the latter's win came over course and distance and Welsh Charger does have something to prove with just over a furlong further to go than at Market Rasen, Alastair Ralph's six-year-old still gets the vote. Sleeping Satellite could also have potential and the veteran Voix Du Reve is preferred among the more exposed contenders.

Richard Austen

Welsh Charger 16:05 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Alastair Ralph

Newcastle

6.00: Moon Flight

The ex-Prescott trained MOON FLIGHT travelled like a well-handicapped horse here last time when ultimately paying the price for racing close to a strong pace. He has more to offer. Dark Kestrel is closely matched with the selection but slow starts are holding him back. Khabib is solid and the second choice, though a few in here have fighting chances.

Alistair Jones

Moon Flight 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

