Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Lingfield
12.24: Dayman
Chola Empire and Arctician look set to go well but the two against the field are Thapa VC and DAYMAN (nap). The selection looked primed to strike when keeping on from well back at Kempton 18 days ago and he should get a good pace to aim at today.
Paul Smith
Punchestown
3.15: The Big Cloud
This looks like a good opportunity for THE BIG CLOUD (nap) who found one too good when well-supported at Clonmel last time. He has the beating of Always Enchanting and Perfect Pupil. The veteran Dontdooddson is a place possibility. Another Red Cat is a potential dark horse in his first handicap.
Alan Sweetman
Warwick
3.00: Libor Lad
Having won with something to spare at Uttoxeter last month, LIBOR LAD (nap) could still be ahead of the handicapper and is taken to follow up. General Hubble is another unexposed five-year-old who won last time out and he is second choice, while the consistent Rare Clouds can give another good account. Hill Of Tara is unpenalised for yesterday's win at Haydock and could play another leading role if running today.
Ben Hutton
Uttoxeter
2.40: Abbeyhill
Being unexposed as a stayer and a particularly strong contender on recent form, ABBEYHILL (nap) gets the vote. Barncroft, who ran well here five weeks ago, is second choice. Market confidence behind Dragoon Springs should be heeded.
Steve Boow
