Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's three meetings

Lingfield

12.50: Photosynthesis

Bulldog Drummond will need the gaps to appear from his inside stall but he's looked an improved performer of late and there could be more to come when conditions set up well for him. Although he had to work quite hard to justify favouritism at Kempton two weeks ago it may be prudent to take a positive view of Fire Demon's win and he's greatly respected now handicapping. It's another handicap newcomer in Photosynthesis who appeals most, however, with a 3lb drop for his Newcastle third looking generous given the subsequent wins of the first and second. The return to 6f should suit and he's still low mileage.

Paul Smith

Photosynthesis 12:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Navan

12.45: Better Days Ahead

Gordon Elliott drops Better Days Ahead in trip and class after running him in a 2m4f Grade 2 event at this venue. That decision may pay dividends, although Asian Master rates a serious threat having beaten a shorter-priced stablemate at Thurles. His rider's claim means that he gets 15lb from the Elliott runner.

Alan Sweetman

Better Days Ahead 12:45 Navan View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Wolverhampton

6.30: English Spirit

Having scored over course and distance two starts ago and posted a solid effort here last week, English Spirit holds particularly strong claims. Win Win Power, assuming this race pans out favourably, is second choice ahead of Tio Mio and Coolree.

Steve Boow

English Spirit 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Heather Main

