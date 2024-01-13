Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.15: Grand Duchess Olga

Young Endless was not beaten far on his debut for this yard at Wolverhampton and there are hopes for Pourquoi (second choice) staying 2m on pedigree now she finally goes handicapping, but GRAND DUCHESS OF OLGA looks the solid option for a yard that's been in good form of late. Doublethetrouble and Longuerue are also considered.

Emily Weber

Grand Duchess Olga 18:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Julia Feilden

Fairyhouse

12.47: Joya Del Mar

An intriguing maiden hurdle with a few nice prospects in here. Magic Dawn was still in with a shout when coming down at Naas last time and she's capable of having a say but preference is for JOYA DEL MAR who relished a step up in trip at Down Royal last month and if she finds any improvement from her debut over hurdles, she should be right in the mix again.

Phill Anderson

Joya Del Mar 12:47 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mr D McGill (7lb) Tnr: Dermot A McLoughlin

Kempton

2.42: Samuel Spade

The head of the early betting is loaded with obvious players. However, a highly plausible alternative is SAMUEL SPADE who galloped on strongly over 2m3f at Taunton and remains unexposed beyond 2m. He could well have more to offer upped further in trip. Second choice is Mothill, who comes here in top form and has won under talented claimer Joe Anderson this season. Impose Toi rightly has to be feared, while Sonigino, Nemean Lion and King Alexander are other progressive sorts who command respect. A few others also have possibilities in another very warm Lanzarote.

Steve Boow

Samuel Spade 14:42 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Warwick

3.00: Malina Girl

Guetapan Collonges should get a fair bit closer than he did when fourth in this race last year but may well find that this season's Cheltenham conqueror MALINA GIRL is again too strong for him. Gavin Cromwell's mare jumped well under Conor Stone-Walsh when bidding to follow up off her revised mark at Cheltenham last month and appeared to be travelling best when she crumpled on landing at the downhill fence three out. Last season's Ulster National win came over an extended 3m4f and this trip should also prove within range. The chief threat may come from another mare, Fontaine Collonges, who finished full of running in her Rowland Meyrick win at Wetherby, albeit against only one other finisher. Major Dundee has a huge shout on his Midlands National win but the way he went to nothing in the closing stages at Chepstow five weeks ago was concerning. Broken Halo completes the shortlist.

Richard Austen

Malina Girl 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Wetherby

2.50: Benassi

Add 144 yards to the advertised distance. BENASSI bumped into a highly progressive winner when runner-up at Lingfield last time and can go one better today. The ten-year-old Lesser races for the first time since May 2021 but he's unbeaten in four starts and Richard Phillips-trained horses are capable of running well after lengthy absences (such as Picanha and Totterdown). He is feared most ahead of last-time-out Ffos Las winner Milldam.

Ben Hutton

Benassi 14:50 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Wolverhampton

8.30: Destinado

James Owen has quickly found the key to DESTINADO who can defy a small rise and confirm last week's course superiority over Come To Pass. Optik is another likely to be on the premises.

Andrew Sheret

Destinado 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

