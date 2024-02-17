Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Ascot

4.10: Havaila

Mt Fugi Park and Don't Rightly Know would need serious respect if running here instead of at Haydock, where the 3m Grade 2 novice hurdle is first preference of their two engagements. Without them, this may well go to Havaila (nap) who teamed up with Harry Cobden to good effect at Sandown last time and looks a strong candidate for this longer trip. Second on the list is Loup De Maulde, bidding to go one better than in this race last year and set for a bold show. Coco Mademoiselle is the novice making her handicap debut over a new trip.

Richard Austen

Havaila 16:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Anthony Charlton

Gowran Park

2.17: Lantry Lady

A disappointing turnout for a well-established event. Gordon Elliott has won the last two renewals with Teahupoo and Fil Dor and relies here on What's Up Darling, penalised for his win in the For Auction Novice, which looks ordinary enough form. He is opposed by Lantry Lady (nap), who created quite an impression when winning a C&D mares' maiden last March on similar ground and holds a Cheltenham entry. Doyen Ta Win is the likely pace angle.

Alan Hewison

Lantry Lady 14:17 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Haydock

3.15: Yeah Man

Iwilldoit is a past Welsh National and Classic Chase winner, while Iron Bridge could still have some potential after this season's Welsh National second, but last month's Warwick Classic Chase winner My Silver Lining is slightly preferred among those who have already had a crack at long distances. Overall preference, however, is for two who venture over this sort of trip for the first time. Snipe seems to be crying out for it and Yeah Man (nap) is too judged on the way he looked a gathering force in the closing stages of his two 3m handicaps at Ascot.

Richard Austen

Yeah Man 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Newcastle

5.30: Smoky Mountain

The admirable veteran Bobby Joe Leg should make a bold bid for the five-timer but Smoky Mountain (nap) may have his measure today. The selection is creeping up the weights but he's still open to further progress and should have the required tools if this becomes tactical.

Paul Smith

Smoky Mountain 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Wincanton

2.05: Nemean Lion

First-time blinkers may trigger a positive response from the mercurial Goshen, who has won two of these already, but he's a risky proposition these days. Colonel Mustard (second choice) is well in with Rubaud on last season's Ayr encounter and, with the Irish challenger perhaps the happier of the two on this ground, he must hold every chance. However, on another day Nemean Lion (nap) could have achieved a rare feat in defying a big weight in the always-competitive Lanzarote at Kempton and he'll be fine over this shorter trip with a strong pace seemingly assured. He was very effective on heavy ground during his Flat career and appeals as the one most likely to give his true running.

Alistair Jones

Nemean Lion 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Wolverhampton

7.45: Doctor Khan Junior

The lightly raced Kingdom Come (3-3 on the AW) returns from 224 days off, but is proven fresh and there may still be more to come from him. He is highly respected, as is the ultra-consistent Intervention who just doesn't know how to run a bad race, but the vote goes to Doctor Khan Junior (nap) who has won five of his last seven starts and seems to be progressing fast at the age of five. The unexposed Trip To Rome is worth monitoring in the market on stable/handicap debut.

David Bellingham

Doctor Khan Junior 19:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

