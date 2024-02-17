Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ascot
4.10: Havaila
Mt Fugi Park and Don't Rightly Know would need serious respect if running here instead of at Haydock, where the 3m Grade 2 novice hurdle is first preference of their two engagements. Without them, this may well go to Havaila (nap) who teamed up with Harry Cobden to good effect at Sandown last time and looks a strong candidate for this longer trip. Second on the list is Loup De Maulde, bidding to go one better than in this race last year and set for a bold show. Coco Mademoiselle is the novice making her handicap debut over a new trip.
Richard Austen
Gowran Park
2.17: Lantry Lady
A disappointing turnout for a well-established event. Gordon Elliott has won the last two renewals with Teahupoo and Fil Dor and relies here on What's Up Darling, penalised for his win in the For Auction Novice, which looks ordinary enough form. He is opposed by Lantry Lady (nap), who created quite an impression when winning a C&D mares' maiden last March on similar ground and holds a Cheltenham entry. Doyen Ta Win is the likely pace angle.
Alan Hewison
Haydock
3.15: Yeah Man
Iwilldoit is a past Welsh National and Classic Chase winner, while Iron Bridge could still have some potential after this season's Welsh National second, but last month's Warwick Classic Chase winner My Silver Lining is slightly preferred among those who have already had a crack at long distances. Overall preference, however, is for two who venture over this sort of trip for the first time. Snipe seems to be crying out for it and Yeah Man (nap) is too judged on the way he looked a gathering force in the closing stages of his two 3m handicaps at Ascot.
Richard Austen
Newcastle
5.30: Smoky Mountain
The admirable veteran Bobby Joe Leg should make a bold bid for the five-timer but Smoky Mountain (nap) may have his measure today. The selection is creeping up the weights but he's still open to further progress and should have the required tools if this becomes tactical.
Paul Smith
Wincanton
2.05: Nemean Lion
First-time blinkers may trigger a positive response from the mercurial Goshen, who has won two of these already, but he's a risky proposition these days. Colonel Mustard (second choice) is well in with Rubaud on last season's Ayr encounter and, with the Irish challenger perhaps the happier of the two on this ground, he must hold every chance. However, on another day Nemean Lion (nap) could have achieved a rare feat in defying a big weight in the always-competitive Lanzarote at Kempton and he'll be fine over this shorter trip with a strong pace seemingly assured. He was very effective on heavy ground during his Flat career and appeals as the one most likely to give his true running.
Alistair Jones
Wolverhampton
7.45: Doctor Khan Junior
The lightly raced Kingdom Come (3-3 on the AW) returns from 224 days off, but is proven fresh and there may still be more to come from him. He is highly respected, as is the ultra-consistent Intervention who just doesn't know how to run a bad race, but the vote goes to Doctor Khan Junior (nap) who has won five of his last seven starts and seems to be progressing fast at the age of five. The unexposed Trip To Rome is worth monitoring in the market on stable/handicap debut.
David Bellingham
Read more . . .
'He must have every chance of completing the double' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock
Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 17 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 17 February 2024
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV
- The Punt Acca tipped a 20-1 treble on Friday - can Charlie Huggins follow up with his three Saturday tips?
- Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Fair Grounds on Saturday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV
- The Punt Acca tipped a 20-1 treble on Friday - can Charlie Huggins follow up with his three Saturday tips?
- Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections at Fair Grounds on Saturday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool