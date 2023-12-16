Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

3.15: Whistleinthedark

He may have lost his unbeaten chasing record with a heavy defeat in the Paddy Power at Cheltenham last month but that was a very tough reappearance assignment for WHISTLEINTHEDARK. He can get back on track today and the step up in trip is a considerable source of optimism, with him being from the family of talented marathon chasers Shotgun Willy and Mini Sensation. The Dan Skelton-trained Sail Away is second choice now back up in trip on his second start of the season, while cases can also be made for Mister Coffey and Twoshotsoftequila.

Ben Hutton

Whistleinthedark 15:15 Doncaster Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: L J Morgan

Hereford

1.00: Do You Think

Venetia Williams has won the last four runnings of this final and there's a suspicion that Stanley Stanley might be the pick of her three runners this year. Kestrel Valley sudden surge of improvement has been nothing short of remarkable but preference is for DO YOU THINK, who all things considered did well to get within two lengths of Shirocco's Dream here last time. The latter is second choice.

Alistair Jones

Do You Think 13:00 Hereford Jky: Dylan Whelan (7lb) Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Fairyhouse

12.00: Hunters Yarn

With his form from last season working out nicely, HUNTERS YARN could be hard to beat if he takes to fences having proven himself at graded level as a hurdler. Sa Fureur was in the process of running a big race on his chase debut at Navan last month and if he puts in an error free round, he could be the one to give the selection most to think about.

Phill Anderson

Hunters Yarn 12:00 Fairyhouse Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Cheltenham

3.35: Bonttay

The best option in this fascinating field may well be BONTTAY, who has a fine strike-rate as it is but looks of particular interest given today's step up in trip. Windtothelightning won so easily at Wetherby that she is feared most but everything has not quite clicked yet for Zestful and she might prove something of a surprise package.

Richard Austen

Bonttay 15:35 Cheltenham Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Newcastle

4.45: High Opinion

Being unexposed on all-weather and still favourably treated on his best turf form, HIGH OPINION looks capable of following up his course-and-distance win. Henery Hawk, who has won his last two 5f attempts, is feared most ahead of Rory, Aconcagua Mountain and Sherdil.

Steve Boow

Blue Storm 17:30 Southwell (A.W) Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Wolverhampton

7.00: Cloud Cover

Progressive CLOUD COVER has a good strike-rate since handicapping and is taken to win again. Nine Tenths, who retains low mileage and may still have more to offer, is feared most.

Steve Boow

Cloud Cover 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Tate

