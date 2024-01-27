Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

3.35: Paisley Park

Grand stalwart PAISLEY PARK couldn't quite pull off a fourth Long Walk success but he's taken to bag a fourth Cleeve Hurdle despite his advancing years. His old rivals Dashel Drasher (second choice) and Champ look the biggest dangers judged on present and historical data. Noble Yeats is the potential fly in the ointment based on his chase form.

Steve Boow

Paisley Park 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Doncaster

12.55: Luttrell Lad

Tom Lacey has used Cameron Iles's claim very astutely over the last couple of years and that partnership can enhance a 38 per cent strike-rate with LUTTRELL LAD here. The selection was locked in combat quite a long way from home before eventually succumbing to one from off the pace at Hereford last month, and that game effort was arguably better than the bare form suggests. Alien Storm began the season with two encouraging runs on good ground and may still have potential. Rich Spirit and Call Of The Wild also make the shortlist.

Chris Wilson

Luttrell Lad 12:55 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Fairyhouse

1.40: Where's Frankie

Although WHERE'S FRANKIE has to be forgiven a poor run over hurdles here three weeks ago, he is worth a bet on overall course form that featured three consecutive wins in 2002, including this race. Baldur's Gate has developed into a reliable sort and should get the trip. Pictures Of Home could go well in his first handicap. Low Mileage may be competitive off a declining mark.

Alan Sweetman



Where's Frankie 13:40 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: Karl Thornton

Kempton

8.30: Chacha Dancer

Baileys Warrior and Tamaris are likely to go well but the most intriguing runner, and by some way, is CHACHA DANCER. Gary Brown's mare rewarded market support on her stable debut last summer, her first outing over 2m, and that form looks strong for the grade. She has an absence to contend with but three of the yard's last six Flat runners have won and she still appeals as being ahead of this mark.

Paul Smith

Chacha Dancer 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Gary Brown

Newcastle

7.15: The Caltonian

Each of the runners have something to recommend them. THE CALTONIAN has been a revelation since blinkers went on, however, and he had a couple of today's rivals in behind when easily landing a course-and-distance handicap 11 days ago. He can take another step up the sprinting ladder. Prince Of Zenda may prove best of the rest, with Zu Run third choice.

Paul Smith

The Caltonian 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate Tnr: Linda Perratt

Uttoxeter

3.08: Good Friday Fairy

There was much to like about the feisty display of GOOD FRIDAY FAIRY at Exeter recently and he looks likely to improve further over fences. The biggest danger can come from Fiston De Becon who shaped nicely on his return to action at Newbury and should come on a good deal for the outing. Thor De Cerisy and Fulgurix are others to consider.

Emily Weber

Good Friday Fairy 15:08 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Ben Clarke

