TippingNap of the Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Leopardstown

1.50: Storm Heart

Willie Mullins saddled the first three in this race last year, though not in the order anticipated by the market. A similar scenario is possible, but STORM HEART (nap) looked like a horse destined for greater things when sweeping clear at Punchestown. Kargese helps to give Mullins a strong hand and may reverse Grade 2 C&D form with Gordon Elliott's Kala Conti. The unexposed French import Majborough and C&D winner Intellotto should also be taken seriously.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Storm Heart13:50 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Kempton

6.15: Aspire To Glory

Volkan Bey appeals as a likely improver now upped in trip for her handicap debut and she needs a close market check. Si Si La Bonne, Tea Leaf Ted (second choice) and Surface To Air all bring recent handicap form into the race but ASPIRE TO GLORY (nap) went up only 1lb for beating a subsequent winner at Lingfield last time and he can complete his hat-trick.
Paul Smith

Silk
Aspire To Glory18:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Musselburgh

4.00: Anglers Crag 

This can go to ANGLERS CRAG (nap), who beat two next-time-out winners when scoring on his stable debut in December and did very well to collar the well-handicapped front-runner on the run-in at Market Rasen last month. The other hat-trick-seeker Cartonne looks interesting over this new trip and is feared most, while Massini Man won twice here after joining Sandy Thomson last season and is also considered.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Anglers Crag16:00 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

Sandown

3.45: Grozni

In-form novice chaser GROZNI (nap) has a notable jockey booking in Harry Cobden, who takes over from a 7lb amateur rider and has a very good strike-rate for up-and-coming trainer James Owen. The selection may well show further improvement and land this competitive handicap. Blackjack Magic, another contender who may not have reached his ceiling yet, is feared most ahead of Certainly Red who holds solid claims back at Sandown. None of the others can be comfortably ruled out.
Steve Boow

Silk
Grozni15:45 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

Wetherby

2.42: The Four Sixes 

Add 144 yards to advertised race distance. Having won in fine style here on Boxing Day, THE FOUR SIXES (nap) can defy a 6lb rise and make it 2-2 for Olly Murphy. Foster'sisland was back on song with a good second over C&D last month and stands out as a danger, although November's C&D winner Bashers Reflection can be in the mix if leaving behind his Aintree disappointment.
Ben Hutton

Silk
The Four Sixes14:42 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

Wolverhampton

5.30: Jazzy Angel 

Run Joy Run (second choice) is on the up in cheekpieces and she's high on the list, while Glen Heste will be a danger to all if positive tactics are deployed. JAZZY ANGEL (nap) still looks a work in progress, though, and the form of her second at Southwell five weeks ago has been boosted. She can record her second handicap success.
Paul Smith

Silk
Jazzy Angel17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

Published on 3 February 2024

Last updated 07:00, 3 February 2024

