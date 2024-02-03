Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Leopardstown
1.50: Storm Heart
Willie Mullins saddled the first three in this race last year, though not in the order anticipated by the market. A similar scenario is possible, but STORM HEART (nap) looked like a horse destined for greater things when sweeping clear at Punchestown. Kargese helps to give Mullins a strong hand and may reverse Grade 2 C&D form with Gordon Elliott's Kala Conti. The unexposed French import Majborough and C&D winner Intellotto should also be taken seriously.
Alan Sweetman
Kempton
6.15: Aspire To Glory
Volkan Bey appeals as a likely improver now upped in trip for her handicap debut and she needs a close market check. Si Si La Bonne, Tea Leaf Ted (second choice) and Surface To Air all bring recent handicap form into the race but ASPIRE TO GLORY (nap) went up only 1lb for beating a subsequent winner at Lingfield last time and he can complete his hat-trick.
Paul Smith
Musselburgh
4.00: Anglers Crag
This can go to ANGLERS CRAG (nap), who beat two next-time-out winners when scoring on his stable debut in December and did very well to collar the well-handicapped front-runner on the run-in at Market Rasen last month. The other hat-trick-seeker Cartonne looks interesting over this new trip and is feared most, while Massini Man won twice here after joining Sandy Thomson last season and is also considered.
Chris Wilson
Sandown
3.45: Grozni
In-form novice chaser GROZNI (nap) has a notable jockey booking in Harry Cobden, who takes over from a 7lb amateur rider and has a very good strike-rate for up-and-coming trainer James Owen. The selection may well show further improvement and land this competitive handicap. Blackjack Magic, another contender who may not have reached his ceiling yet, is feared most ahead of Certainly Red who holds solid claims back at Sandown. None of the others can be comfortably ruled out.
Steve Boow
Wetherby
2.42: The Four Sixes
Add 144 yards to advertised race distance. Having won in fine style here on Boxing Day, THE FOUR SIXES (nap) can defy a 6lb rise and make it 2-2 for Olly Murphy. Foster'sisland was back on song with a good second over C&D last month and stands out as a danger, although November's C&D winner Bashers Reflection can be in the mix if leaving behind his Aintree disappointment.
Ben Hutton
Wolverhampton
5.30: Jazzy Angel
Run Joy Run (second choice) is on the up in cheekpieces and she's high on the list, while Glen Heste will be a danger to all if positive tactics are deployed. JAZZY ANGEL (nap) still looks a work in progress, though, and the form of her second at Southwell five weeks ago has been boosted. She can record her second handicap success.
Paul Smith
