Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Leopardstown

1.50: Storm Heart

Willie Mullins saddled the first three in this race last year, though not in the order anticipated by the market. A similar scenario is possible, but STORM HEART (nap) looked like a horse destined for greater things when sweeping clear at Punchestown. Kargese helps to give Mullins a strong hand and may reverse Grade 2 C&D form with Gordon Elliott's Kala Conti. The unexposed French import Majborough and C&D winner Intellotto should also be taken seriously.

Alan Sweetman

Storm Heart 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Kempton

6.15: Aspire To Glory

Volkan Bey appeals as a likely improver now upped in trip for her handicap debut and she needs a close market check. Si Si La Bonne, Tea Leaf Ted (second choice) and Surface To Air all bring recent handicap form into the race but ASPIRE TO GLORY (nap) went up only 1lb for beating a subsequent winner at Lingfield last time and he can complete his hat-trick.

Paul Smith

Aspire To Glory 18:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Musselburgh

4.00: Anglers Crag

This can go to ANGLERS CRAG (nap), who beat two next-time-out winners when scoring on his stable debut in December and did very well to collar the well-handicapped front-runner on the run-in at Market Rasen last month. The other hat-trick-seeker Cartonne looks interesting over this new trip and is feared most, while Massini Man won twice here after joining Sandy Thomson last season and is also considered.

Chris Wilson

Anglers Crag 16:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

Sandown

3.45: Grozni

In-form novice chaser GROZNI (nap) has a notable jockey booking in Harry Cobden, who takes over from a 7lb amateur rider and has a very good strike-rate for up-and-coming trainer James Owen. The selection may well show further improvement and land this competitive handicap. Blackjack Magic, another contender who may not have reached his ceiling yet, is feared most ahead of Certainly Red who holds solid claims back at Sandown. None of the others can be comfortably ruled out.

Steve Boow

Grozni 15:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

Wetherby

2.42: The Four Sixes

Add 144 yards to advertised race distance. Having won in fine style here on Boxing Day, THE FOUR SIXES (nap) can defy a 6lb rise and make it 2-2 for Olly Murphy. Foster'sisland was back on song with a good second over C&D last month and stands out as a danger, although November's C&D winner Bashers Reflection can be in the mix if leaving behind his Aintree disappointment.

Ben Hutton

The Four Sixes 14:42 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb) Tnr: Olly Murphy

Wolverhampton

5.30: Jazzy Angel

Run Joy Run (second choice) is on the up in cheekpieces and she's high on the list, while Glen Heste will be a danger to all if positive tactics are deployed. JAZZY ANGEL (nap) still looks a work in progress, though, and the form of her second at Southwell five weeks ago has been boosted. She can record her second handicap success.

Paul Smith

Jazzy Angel 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

Read these next:

'She's been a massive improver upped in trip' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Leopardstown and Sandown on Saturday

Your guide to Members' Club content on the Racing Post app

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.