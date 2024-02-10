Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Naas

3.05: Champion Green

The consistent Star Official will not be far away, while Whiskeyweath has also shown how capable he is off his lower mark over hurdles. This could easily go to topweight Champion Green, a maiden hurdle winner here two years ago. He was not disgraced last time and could have too much class for these off a falling handicap mark.

Justin O'Hanlon

Champion Green 15:05 Naas View Racecard Jky: Peter Smithers Tnr: Padraig Roche

Newbury

3.15: Altobelli

Ex-French Ocastle Des Mottes is hugely interesting on his debut for Willie Mullins, albeit the bookies are taking no chances. A strong alternative is Altobelli, who can build on his Ascot efforts and confirm there's a big prize in him. The strong suspicion is that he'll be primed to reach boiling point today. Spirit D'Aunou, who has very good credentials, is second choice ahead of progressive novice hurdlers Lookaway and Tellherthename. Many others also have clear possibilities in a typically hot Betfair Hurdle.

Steve Boow

Altobelli 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Newcastle

7.15: Pallas Lord

Donald Whillans' Pallas Lord arrives in excellent nick and can race off the same mark as when a good recent course-and-distance second so is taken to quickly resume winning ways. Fellow course-and-distance victor Reclaim Victory appeals as the one to chase home the selection ahead of Bossy Parker and Odd Socks Havana.

Peter Entwistle

Pallas Lord 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Donald Whillans

Wolverhampton

7.30: Baileysgutfeeling

Several possibles in an interesting event. Remarkable Force, Eden Storm, He's A Gentleman and Thapa Vic all come into the reckoning but the two to appeal most are Billy Mill and Baileysgutfeeling. The former went close in this race off 5lb higher last year and should be at his peak after two runs last month but the selection is of some interest starting out for a new stable. He had a quiet spell for Nikki Evans last summer but he's dropped 9lb as a consequence and has undergone wind surgery prior to this stable debut. Rossa Ryan is booked and cheekpieces go on so things look in place for a big run off a dangerous mark.

Paul Smith

Baileysgutfeeling 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

